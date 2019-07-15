A Northeast Kingdom man was arrested and now faces nine potential charges following an incident that left several people injured at Lake House Saloon in Barton early Sunday morning.
According to a press release by State Police Sgt. Debra Munson, Benjamin Clarke, 51, of East Haven, will be in Orleans Superior Court today to face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, impeding a public officer, criminal threatening, aggravated assault, unlawful mischief, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass and resisting arrest.
Munson reported that state police were dispatched to the Lake House Saloon at just after midnight Sunday morning for a report that Clarke was threatening others, was refusing to leave, was acting violently and was suspected to have taken several drugs.
Upon State Police arrival, it was learned Clarke was in possession of a knife and had threatened a bouncer and others with it. It was also learned Clarke had slashed a patron’s tire in the parking lot as well. State Police began speaking with Clarke and it was clear Clarke was under the influence of alcohol and some other type of drug, states the police release. After initial compliance with the troopers, Clarke allegedly began to attack the troopers by punching a trooper in the head, attempting to disarm the trooper, and threatening to kill the troopers. Clarke was ultimately taken into custody and transported to North Country Hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Munson stated, investigation revealed shortly after Clarke had entered the bar around midnight, he was asked to leave by Lake House Saloon bouncers Lester Bousquet and Patrick Lafaso. Clarke refused to leave and began throwing pool balls at patrons inside the bar, striking Brandon Baraw in the face with them. Clarke was taken outside by the bouncers where he produced a knife and began threatening the bouncers and the other patrons at the bar. Clarke stated several times he was going to blow up the towns of Barton and St. Johnsbury as well as made threats to the Government, wrote Munson. Clarke then crawled across the parking lot and slashed Johanna Uhlendorff’s car tire. Shortly after slashing the tire, State Police arrived. The bouncers reported they believed Clarke had taken several doses of LSD or PCP, stated Munson.
Clarke was remanded to the custody of Vermont Corrections however remained at North Country Hospital for evaluation. Clarke was held for lack of $75,000.00 bail and is due in court this afternoon.
According to Munson, Johanna Uhlendorf, 24, Troy, Brandon Baraw, 21, Newport Center, Lester Bousquet, 53, West Burke, and Patrick Lafaso, 44, Craftsbury, received minor injuries.
