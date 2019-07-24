A Bath man, already a registered sex offender for possessing child pornography after a conviction in U.S. military court, faces 50 new felony counts of possessing child pornography and distributing images in Grafton Superior Court.
On Friday, a grand jury formally indicted Thomas Ballou, 32, on 40 Class A felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, five Class A felony counts of possession with an extend prison term, and five special class felony counts of distribution of the images and videos.
According to the indictments, the images were possessed on Jan. 19 and April 30 and included young teens and pre-pubescent females, some as young as 3 to 8 years old, and some tied with rope, in sexual poses, and in sexual situations with adults.
Other sexual images showed children as young as 1 or 2 years old and infants being abused by adults and others showed young boys in sex acts and poses, said prosecutors.
Several videos are allegedly titled “pedophilia” and have file names that include “newbaby.”
Ballou faces up to 30 years in state prison for each count.
The Army veteran was arrested April 30 and held without bail at his May 1 arraignment at Grafton Superior Court because of an ongoing and serious danger to the community.
He was arrested after an undercover sting involving the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to a search of his home, where multiple electronic devices found to contain child pornography images and videos were found, according to court records.
Ballou, former employee of New England Wire Technologies in Lisbon, was already a registered sex offender with three prior convictions - one for possession of child pornography while serving on active duty in Iraq with the U.S. Army in 2008 and two for aggravated felonious sexual assault against victim under 18 and victim under 16 at Grafton County Superior Court in 2010.
In January, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force uncovered a number of child sex abuse images and videos on a peer-to-peer server, which they traced back to Ballou’s home address, through his internet IP address, according to court records.
