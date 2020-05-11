The owner of 659 Bay Street in St. Johnsbury says the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the latest delay in his plans to tear down the dilapidated, burned-out, former industrial building.
It’s been 20 months since the fire heavily damaged the building formerly occupied by B & W Mechanical.
Town officials have been calling for owner William Brink to tear down the remaining structure for public safety and public image reasons.
But on Monday, Brink told the select board during a Zoom meeting that he had it all set-up with a demolition company and a hazardous materials specialist to tear down the building last month.
But then came the pandemic.
“We had everybody ready to go in April and then it was shut down and I haven’t been able to get a firm date out of anybody on tearing that down,” said Brink. “I’m not certain when they’ll be back together.”
Brink said that even though both contractors are now back to work after some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted it was too late for the Bay Street project.
“They were both overbooked as it was,” said Brink. “They had time in April to get this done…It took a long time to get these two guys together. It’s not an easy task to get this place torn down.”
Brink said he’s now trying to figure out a new date for the demo and that while he could look for new contractors it would likely further delay the project.
“That’s a pretty lengthy process,” said Brink. “I hate to think we’re gonna start over again.”
Town officials say the structure has to be sprayed with water during demolition because of asbestos in the building.
Brink was ordered by town health officer and fire chief Jon Bouffard last fall to have the building demolished by November 19, 2019 because it was not structurally sound.
But on Nov. 12, 2019 Brink sent an email to Bouffard saying the demolition was being delayed by the weather.
In January, St. Johnsbury Selectman Jeff Moore said the remaining boarded-up structure is also one of the first buildings motorists see when entering town from Route 5 South and Exit 20 on I-91.
When the fire broke-out at 11:33 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 15, 2018, firefighters encountered heavy fire showing at the rear of the two story, concrete and wood structure and heavy black smoke from all sides. But firefighting efforts were limited due to firefighter safety fears.
State fire investigators have said the cause of blaze is suspicious and possibly a case of arson with fire originating from two separate areas of the building. No injuries were reported.
