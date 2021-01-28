ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Agency on Aging will receive a $100,000 donation to help with the huge increase in Meals on Wheels demand during the pandemic. The money is thanks to the national attention the handmade woolen mittens belonging to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, garnered since Inauguration Day.
Meg Burmeister, executive director of the agency, said in an interview Thursday that the agency has been told to expect at least $100,000 to flow from the fundraising Sen. Sanders’ conducted through sweatshirt sales featuring the image of him at the inauguration, blue surgical mask and wool mittens made by a 2nd-grade teacher in Essex from a recycled sweater. The image of Sanders has gone viral with people the world over creating funny memes of him with the now famed mittens.
According to Burmeister, the donation coming from Sen. Sanders - a longtime advocate for the elderly and supporter of the Meals on Wheels program - funds will help to cover part of a deficit the agency is running due to the pandemic’s continued demand for home-delivered meals.
She said Meals on Wheels is a historically under-funded program, and the $100,000+ will go a long way toward helping with the shortage the Meals on Wheels program is experiencing.
The sales of the sweatshirts, at $45 each, which sold out quickly, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sanders plans to donate to a handful of charitable organizations. A huge amount of the funds raised are being targeted to the Area Agencies on Aging, of which there are five in Vermont, with each set to get contributions of at least $100,000, according to the agency in St. Johnsbury.
“Bernie was able to capitalize on what I think was a stress reliever for all of us,” said Burmeister. She said people all over have been “kind of enjoying the moment with him around the memes of him in his coat and mittens … of course all of us in the Northeast Kingdom do not think that looks funny at all, but to the rest of the world, with a bit of humor and tongue-in-cheek, he saw it was an opportunity for him to highlight the value of Meals on Wheels, which is funded through the Older Americans Act, but it does not nearly do it justice.”
Burmeister said since the pandemic hit last March, “We have kind of opened the floodgates to provide meals to anyone over 60 who needs them.”
The spike in need for home-delivered meals has seen the NEK demand go up 30 to 40 percent, Burmeister explained, “and that’s not something we have budgeted for.”
She said the local meal sites - there are 17 in the NEK but one is not currently operating, in North Troy - have risen to the occasion and need, and seen to it that the critical service and increased demand has been met for all those who need meals and are restricted to their homes amid the ongoing pandemic. The group sends out meals to about 1,300 people a month, said Burmeister.
“They have stepped up to the plate and are producing sometimes 1 1/2 times as much as they were producing before,” said Burmeister.
Asked if this will mark the largest donation to the NEK Area Agency on Aging, Burmeister said, “It’s the largest to my knowledge.”
She said donations are always needed and most appreciated. Burmeister said the agency’s staff heard about the donations coming to them through social media, “and we reached out to the Senator’s office and they responded.”
Sen. Sanders has long been a friend to the aging population in Vermont, said Burmeister, “He certainly understands the importance of helping keep people in their homes, and that a home-delivered meal not only offers food but it offers a personal check-in to make sure somebody is okay … a warm smile goes a long way to help people feel connected, COVID-19 has made such an issue of social isolation, it has magnified tremendously.”
She said the agency is running “several hundred thousand dollars off-budget” for the Meals on Wheels program, “This will certainly help, it isn’t going to meet the full need.” She said the agency did put in for some CARES Act funding, but “like everyone else, we were thinking it would subside at some point, and here we are 10 months later … this is a bright spot during a very hard time for everyone,” she said of the fun mitten meme fundraiser helping out.
“We can’t say enough about the ability of this event (the mittens’ sweatshirt fundraiser) to bring awareness to the needs of people in our community,” said Burmeister of how grateful the agency and its recipients are. “Home-delivered meals have been around for over 40 years and have helped people to live independently in their communities and live their lives well … It’s a nugget of a program that does so much good and really in such a significant way.”
Burmeister said the work would not be possible without the devoted corps of volunteers; she said the agency lost some due to the pandemic, but nearly 40 new volunteers have stepped up and kept the meals going out the door to those who rely on them. She said more volunteers are always needed.
To volunteer or donate, call the St. Johnsbury office at 802-748-5182 or 1-800-642-5119.
Sweatshirts, Other Merchandise, Raise $1.8 Million
According to an Associated Press report in recent days, the mitten merchandise sold through Sanders’ campaign website raised $1.8 million - all of which will be given to Vermont charities.
The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the Jan. 20 image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.
Sanders put the first of the so-called “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his campaign website Thursday night and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, he said.
“Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need,” Sanders said in a written statement. “But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”
