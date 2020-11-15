Bethlehem School Offering Breath Of Fresh Air With Ventilation System

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Elementary School, which switched to remote learning last week due to a positive COVID-19 case, spent $129,828 installing and upgrading their ventilation system over the summer in response to the pandemic.

“HVACs were highly recommended by the CDC and the State of New Hampshire,” said Principal Sue Greenlaw by phone on Tuesday. “It really became needed to make the staff and the kids’ families comfortable.”

Part of BES’ building is 90 years old and didn’t have a ventilation system prior to this year. The newer section of the building, built in 1993, had ventilation systems that had stopped functioning efficiently.

“The ventilation systems are constantly moving air and making sure that it doesn’t get stagnant,” said Greenlaw. “They’re pulling in fresh air from outside and then taking air that’s in the room and pushing that back outside. They’ve discovered that if you’re in a place that has air that’s not moving the virus can survive longer.”

“Obviously we can’t protect 100% from [COVID-19] but I think it’s made a big difference in people just feeling comfortable,” she said.

The Bethlehem Elementary School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to go fully remote until Jan. 19. However, Principal Greenlaw believes the ventilation system work was worth it.

“I think it should have probably been done long before COVID hit,” she said by phone on Friday. “Having a ventilation system in place is critical, especially in the winter months; COVID just upped the ante a bit.”

“Our hope is that we’ll open on January 19th and that the ventilation system will be critical because it’s cold and the windows are closed. It was definitely the right move.”

The system was coordinated by Wayne Fillion of Yeaton Associates in Littleton and contracted to Daniel Hebert Inc. of Colebrook and ARC Mechanical Contractors, Inc. in Littleton.

“We realized in June that this was going to be a necessity, and they made it happen,” said Greenlaw. “We were two weeks late opening, but we opened on September 21 which was pretty amazing for the size of the project.”

Jody Perkins, co-owner of ARC Mechanicals, which does HVAC work in eastern Vermont and western New Hampshire and updated BES’ existing ventilators, said they’re as busy as they’ve ever been.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in questions about ventilation and air purification [as a result of the pandemic],” he said.

The work was paid for using the school’s entire capital reserve fund and some of the general fund.

“I’m constantly seeking grants to try to replenish that money,” said Greenlaw.

BES received $47,384 through the New Hampshire Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) Grant from the federal CARES Act as well as a more recent $28,000 in CARES Act funds. While there have been numerous COVID-related expenses for the school, Greenlaw said the plan is for some of that money to go into replenishing the capital reserve fund.

Students started in-person at BES on Sept. 21 once work was completed, after two weeks of remote instruction. Children and staff were required to wear masks inside and out except to eat lunch or if they were socially distanced while outside.

“It’s hard to find that balance because there are people who don’t believe masks make a difference and then there are people who feel that they need to be worn 100% of the time,” said Greenlaw. “For me, I wanted everybody who came into the building to feel 100% safe, so I felt we needed to take all the steps that we could possibly take to make everybody feel comfortable.”

“The work done at Bethlehem is most remarkable and is doing wonders relative to air exchange/quality,” said Tari Thomas, interim Superintendent for SAU #35, in an email on Tuesday.

At Lisbon Regional School, filters were upgraded and air purifiers were purchased for the elementary wing, and their air exchange system was adjusted so that the air throughout the building is changed more frequently, according to Principal Jacqueline Daniels. The cost has been about $10,000 so far and the school is using ESSR funds to pay for it.

According to Thomas, only small upgrades to system air filters were needed in SAU #35’s other schools.