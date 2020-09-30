A photograph of a teenager who covered himself in truck exhaust soot at a President Trump rally Saturday in Newport City lead to heated reaction on social media, a criminal investigation, and a high school teaching moment about the power of images and unintended consequences during a politically charged and racially tense time.
The incident also led to demands by some that the 17-year-old student of Lake Region Union High School - who said he didn’t realize that it looked like black-face paint - be expelled from school, says Principal Andre Messier.
The student was wearing at LRUHS shirt.
Messier said Wednesday it was not a school-sanctioned event and the school is not liable for it. School policy does not require discipline in this case, he said.
But he said it’s an important moment for the school community. Regardless of intent, it was a racist act, Messier said Wednesday.
He has talked with the student and spoke to students and staff during a public address Monday morning about what happened.
The issue will also come up at next Monday’s school board meeting, Messier said.
The incident at Gardner Park in Newport City prompted social media onlookers to cry foul, claiming that one of those rallying for Trump was intentionally wearing black face, an old racially charged practice by whites on stage of wearing black makeup to make fun of blacks.
A video shows the teenager kneeling in front of a large “fat stack” exhaust pipe in a buddy’s pickup truck bed. He has since told reporters he was not trying to be racist but showing off to friends at the rally.
A photograph of him covered with soot appeared on Facebook, generating hundreds of comments. The video on YouTube has been seen by thousands.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow said in a statement that the incident broken no criminal laws.
“Deputy Jesse Testut conducted an investigation in conjunction with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office of a complaint received from the President Trump parade held in Newport City on Sept. 26,” the sheriff wrote.
“Based on the interviews conducted and evidence collected, it was determined that no criminal law violation exists at this time.”
Testut is the school resource officer at LRUHS.
The sheriff asks that anyone who has more information about this incident to contact the department at (802) 334-3333.
“The Orleans County Sheriff’s’s Department continues to encourage respectful and peaceful political protests. The community has a continuing obligation to identify our implicit and explicit biases and treat each member of our community with respect regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, etc.,” Harlow wrote.
In a statement to some journalists, the teen, who has not been identified by the school or by media, said he was fooling around. He said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and has black friends.
“I was not thinking at the time what other people could see or thought because I was just having fun. To others, it looked racist and I am really sorry. It was not at all to be racist.
“And in this day and age with everything happening right now it can easily get taken the wrong way and I am sorry for that.”
Messier said he heard about the incident on Sunday, and was deluged with phone calls, with some demanding to know what the school was going to do about it.
Messier said he immediately checked with the superintendent and learned the school district is not legally responsible.
It was not a school-sponsored event or a school disciplinary matter, Messier said.
But the incident and reaction to it is an important and highly charged moment that required that the school react to it, assess damage to the school’s reputation, if any, and consider the next steps, he said.
There has been a lot of negative fallout targeted at the teen and the school on social media, he said.
Messier said he spoke to the teen and his family, and understood that the teen did not intend to be in black face at the rally.
“Certainly I would say the person is not enjoying the limelight he is getting,” Messier said.
In his public address Monday, Messier said he talked about the power of images on social media and what happens when people are quick to judgment, or take actions without thinking through the consequences.
He talked with students about how people can have different political opinions but still have civil discourse.
He told them it was OK to feel offended and outraged by the act. He also talked about how students are representing the school when they go out and wear the school shirt.
The incident “reflects poorly on the entire school community,” Messier said, making sure to say that wearing a school shirt at a Trump rally is not the issue. Being in black face was, he said.
Messier urged onlookers to be thoughtful about making judgments, and asked if the University of Vermont would be pilloried in the same way if a student wore a UVM shirt during a similar incident.
Messier said he has talked with teachers about how to approach subjects like this in classrooms, keeping in mind that students are immersed in a polarized political atmosphere outside of school.
Messier said they are “using this as an opportunity to learn and grow as a school community.”
