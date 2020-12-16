St. Johnsbury Police say they are responding to a bomb threat this afternoon at St. Johnsbury Academy.
St. Johnsbury Academy released the following information by email at 3:14 p.m.
“This afternoon a bomb threat was made to St. Johnsbury Academy. We went into lockdown for a brief period. Once deemed safe by the St. Johnsbury Police Department, students and faculty were released to go home. Students who are currently waiting for a ride, are waiting in the gym with our staff. A more detailed communication will be sent later this evening.”
A follow-up e-mail to faculty and staff was sent by Headmaster Dr. Sharon L. Howell at 3:39 p.m.
“Thanks to all for reacting swiftly and calmly to the lockdown - I want to make sure folks know what’s happening as of now. We have cleared all of the school buildings of students and staff, and are now helping [police] to sweep all buildings for anything suspicious. To the best of our knowledge, everyone is safe and accounted for, and we will continue to communicate with you and with families as we know more. For now, do sit tight and let any folks who contact you know that they should reach out to me.”
State and local police units were parked along Main Street and officers could be seen entering and exiting Colby Hall.
