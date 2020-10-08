A Monroe School 5th grader was kicked off a school bus for the rest of the school year on Tuesday because of a mask-wearing mishap.
“Mask not worn over nose” is the noted reason why Brody Heath, age 9, can’t ride Bus 2 from JPI Transportation. “The Inappropriate Bus Behavior Notification” slip also stated that it was Heath’s second bus-riding offense, which his mother, Leilani Provencal, said was misleading since the first infraction had nothing to do with masks. Heath was warned for using an electronic device.
Joining Heath in losing bus transportation because of a mask-wearing infraction is Connor Colpitts, 10.
Heath’s mother said she is struggling to understand how there is no tolerance for a child making a mask mistake. She said Brody had lowered his mask after accepting a mint from a friend.
“It makes me so sad as an educator,” said Provencal, a pre-school teacher (not in Monroe). “I’ve tried really hard to get my head around this and it just doesn’t make sense.”
She communicated her thoughts on the bus expulsion on social media Wednesday, stating she was “angry. I am angry that an adult or more than one thought that this was a reasonable response to such an action. My child did not bring a weapon on the bus. He did not put his hands on and harm another child. He pulled his mask down.”
Provencal called the bus company and spoke to the owner. She said she was told there was a zero tolerance policy concerning pandemic precautions. She said such a policy for children who have just returned to school is too stringent.
“It takes kids three months to adjust to any type of new routine,” she said.
Calls to the JPI Transportation were not answered, and a voicemail message was not returned by press time.
Provencal said she also spoke to Leah Holz, Monroe Consolidated School administrator and principal, and was told the school had no power to alter a decision by the bus company. Holz did not return a message seeking comment on the issue.
School board members, according to Provencal, told her that the district could not alter bus company policy but that the issue could be discussed at the next school board meeting on Oct. 19.
“We do have really great board members,” she said. “This is not the first issue we’ve had with this bus company over the years.”
Brody has been riding school buses in Monroe since he was in pre-school, Provencal said, and has never been barred from riding one.
She said he was upset about losing out on the bus because he was made to feel like he did something very wrong.
“He was made to feel badly. This isn’t some egregious act. He made a mistake with the protocol with his mask and he’s 9,” she said.
Provencal said the bus service to Monroe School is important to her family. Both she and her husband work during the day, and Brody’s school day ends at 1:45 p.m.
“The bus allows us the opportunity to get to our jobs on time and stay at them and work,” she said.
On Thursday, other parents in the community helped with Brody’s transportation.
“Monroe is a wonderful community and because I shared this [on social media] I had multiple offers to help share the burden,” said Provencal. In her post she wrote, “My friends I need prayers. I need your advice. I need your support and love as I am just a ball of anger and sadness.”
Bus drivers from Butler’s Bus Service waiting to pick up St. Johnsbury School students on Thursday said the students riding the buses have been good about wearing masks. St. Johnsbury School Principal Jeremy Ross said Butler’s has been good to work with every year and there haven’t been any major issues with the increased precautions due to COVID-19.
