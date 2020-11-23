Joe Benning is stepping down as Senate Minority Leader and Vermont Senate Republicans will have a new leader in January.

Sen. Randy Brock (R/D-Franklin) will be taking the reigns when new members are sworn in on January 6, according to current Minority Leader Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia). Sen. Brian Collamore (R-Rutland) will continue to serve as Assistant Minority Leader.

The decision was reached in a unanimous vote of Republican Senators following a motion by Benning.

“We have traditionally separated the role of Minority Leader from that of a Senate Committee Chair,” said Benning. “We deviated from that in the last biennium,” added Benning, who also serves as Chair of the Senate Institutions Committee.

“I’m proud of the work we have done to build a cohesive caucus, and now It makes sense to return to our usual practice of distributing leadership responsibilities,” Benning said. “Randy brings a fresh perspective and a great vision for the caucus to embrace as we embark on a new biennium. I was proud to nominate him to move us forward.”

Brock is a five-term senator who represents Franklin County and the town of Alburgh in Grand Isle County. He is a former State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate.

“I’m honored that my colleagues in the caucus have selected me. I’m looking forward to working vigorously for all Vermonters on the many critical challenges we are facing,” said Brock. “We’ll continue to work cooperatively with the majority to get the right things done, but we’ll push back to ensure alternative views are advanced where needed. I’m grateful to Joe Benning for the work he has done to position us for the future.”

Brock said the caucus will focus on dealing with the effects of the pandemic and assisting individuals and businesses in the recovery. He said the caucus is finalizing several new legislative proposals on economic development, bolstering the rural economy and tax policy.

In the new session, there will be seven Republican senators, a gain of one seat from the 2020 general election. In addition to Benning, Brock, and Collamore, Republican Senators include Sen. Russ Ingalls (R-Essex/Orleans), Sen. Corey Parent (R/D – Franklin), Sen. Josh Terenzini (R-Rutland), and Sen. Richard Westman (R/D – Lamoille). Ingalls and Terenzini will be new to the Senate.