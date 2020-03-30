COLUMBIA N.H. — New Hampshire State Police reported that a gun tucked into the waistband of a local man discharged with the bullet striking the man.
Tyler Rancloes, 25, of Columbia, N.H., was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by 45th Parallel EMS, for what Trooper Tyler Brennan described as non-life threatening injuries after being struck by the bullet.
The state police investigation determined that Rancloes was at a small gathering of people in Columbia on Sunday when the incident happened. Rancloes had a gun tucked in the rear waistband of his pants. For some reason the gun went off and struck Rancloes in what Trooper Brennan noted was “a lower extremity.”
“The investigation is currently ongoing to determine if circumstances surrounding the unintentional discharge warrant criminal charges,” wrote the trooper.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Brennan NH State Police Troop F at 603- 846-3333 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov.
