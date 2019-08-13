Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary at a Derby business.
According to a report from Trooper Ian Alford, Auto Pro Gas at 205 Route 5 in Derby was victimized by the crime.
Trooper Alfond reported that sometime between 3 p.m. on Saturday and Monday morning 7:30, the burglary took place. The person responsible forced entry into the store and stole a large sum of money and a DVR.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
