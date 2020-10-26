Two Caledonia County schools announced they have switched to full remote education for Tuesday and Wednesday following a positive COVID-19 case.
Burke Town School and Lyndon Town School will be remote for all students, faculty and staff, said Kingdom East Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns.
“Last week there was a positive case in the Lyndon community. We have become aware of a second positive COVID case in our Lyndon and Burke community,” said Botzojorns in an automated phone message to families at the two schools. “We have been working with the Vermont Department of Health regarding this information. As a precautionary measure we are switching to remote learning for all students, faculty and staff at Lyndon Town School and Burke Town School.”
Botzojorns indicated Lyndon’s middle school soccer game scheduled for Monday afternoon was also canceled.
“In all of our schools, including Lyndon Town School and Burke Town School, we separate all of our classes by cohort within both schools,” said Botzojorns. “We have not had the opportunity to fully follow our contact tracing at this time, which is why we are taking this precautionary measure. I want to repeat, this is a precaution.”
Botzojorns said the Department of Health’s contact tracing investigation, which was just getting underway Monday afternoon, will look into if last week’s LTS case and this new case are connected. She said she was taking a conservative approach to completely shift both schools to remote, in order for the investigation to be completed.
“I am very impressed with all the faculty and staff at Lyndon and Burke who on a moment’s notice, made the adjustment, shared with families, and reached out with plans for tomorrow and Wednesday,” said Botzojorns.
New Cases In NEK
The steady uptick of new coronavirus cases in the region has now reached Essex County with the first reported cases in the remote county since early August.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, on a day when only 9 new cases were reported statewide, 3 of them were from the Northeast Kingdom with a single case in Caledonia, Orleans and Essex. This is the first case in Essex County since two were reported on Aug. 7, one of the longest stretches without a new case for any county in Vermont since the pandemic began.
The entire NEK had gone just over a month, from Sept. 11 to Oct. 13, without a new recorded cases of COVID-19, but since then the NEK has reported 20 new cases and has one of the highest increasing rates of new cases per capita in the state. The regional total is now at 81 cases, as such nearly a quarter of all the NEK’s cases have been identified in the last two weeks.
In the past, Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who heads the team analyzing the state’s coronavirus projections and data, has cautioned about reading too much into statistical changes in regions with small populations and case counts.
As of last week’s town by town case count report, the Vermont Health Department reported Lyndon had thus far seen 15 cases, the highest in the NEK, followed by Greensboro with 8 and Waterford with 6. At least two dozen other towns have had between 1 and 5 cases in the NEK. This report, though, was issued before half of the NEK’s recent cases were reported.
Northern New Hampshire has also seen a recent rise in cases. There are 15 current cases in Coos County, with Colebrook and Dalton joining the list of towns that have seen recent cases. The bulk of Coos cases have been in Berlin.
There has also been a recent case in Littleton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.