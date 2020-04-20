The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the Northeast Kingdom has ticked up in recent days.
Caledonia County reported its 10th case on Friday and an additional two cases on Sunday. Orleans County now has 9 cases and Essex County now has 2, bringing the NEK total to 23.
Statewide an additional 4 cases were included in Monday’s report, bringing Vermont’s total to 816 with 24 people currently hospitalized and another 25 people in hospitals being investigated for the disease. As of Monday 38 people had died from the coronavirus.
Separate from the Caledonia County numbers, Department of Corrections officials reported that there are now 33 inmates in the St. Johnsbury prison that have tested positive for COVID-19 while another 3 positive cases are at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. DOC Facilities Executive Alan Cormier said at present there is no intention to transfer the three St. Albans cases to St. Johnsbury because they are being held in negative pressure cells and receiving adequate medical care.
During a press conference on Monday, Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said state officials would look into breaking out cases counts by town, as is being done in other states around the area.
In New Hampshire there were 56 new cases reported on Monday and the statewide count is now at 1,447 people who have tested positive, with 42 deaths.
There have been 201 people hospitalized with 78 currently in hospitals.
In the North Country numbers have held steady for several days now. There are just 2 cases reported in Coos County with a case in Whitefield and Randolph and Grafton County held at 45 cases, with 4 or fewer cases reported in Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem and Haverhill.
