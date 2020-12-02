The Health Department announced Wednesday that a second Caledonia County resident has died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the deceased was a male over 80 who died on Nov. 30 at his home. This is the county’s 2nd death this week and the fourth in the Northeast Kingdom since the pandemic began.

The state’s Wednesday report also indicated 13 new cases in the NEK, with 11 in Caledonia County and 2 in Orleans County.

The 11 cases in Caledonia County is the biggest single-day increase in the County since the pandemic began, besting the previous high of 7 set on Nov. 18.

According to the Health Department, there have now been 350 cases in the NEK, with 146 coming in the last 2 weeks. This number reflects a shift in data tracking that the Health Department implemented in the last day to now include probable positives obtained through either an antigen test or an individual that meets the epidemiological criteria, such as symptoms and being directly linked to a confirmed positive case.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced that the state’s COVID-19 dashboard would include these probable positives from this point forward, and probable positive counts would be applied retroactively since Sept. 6.

“The amount of antigen testing in the state is fairly low at this point, and the number of cases that are clinically determined without testing is very low,” said Levine when explaining the shift in approach. “We are now well over 4,000 cases that we’ve recorded in the state, and we will only be adding 120 cases in the manner that we’ve just described.”

“We are not uncovering a treasure trove of cases that we didn’t show anybody before because it’s such a very tiny percentage of the total,” added Levine.

On Wednesday, the Health Department dashboard reflected the influx of these new cases. About 15 of them were in Essex County, representing a 35% increase in positive cases from 42 to 57 overall.

This influx of positive cases pushes Essex County to have the 2nd highest per capita rate of recent cases in the state, just behind Washington County, which is on the tail end of the ice sports outbreak’s impact, state officials have said.

Ben Truman, Public Health Information Officer with the Health Department, said the accounting of new cases does not represent any additional viral danger in the county since the Health Department has treated the cases the same as a confirmed positive regarding health recommendations given to individuals.

There were 7 probable positive cases added to the Caledonia County total, and 3 added to the Orleans County total.

During the state’s media briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott addressed the new approach.

“We want to know about positive cases. I know it’s not a great reflection on Vermont if we have more positive cases, but the sooner we know about it, the better we can mitigate it and prevent the spread,” said Scott. “So that’s the goal, really, is to identify all the cases we possibly can, in whatever manner we can.”

Levine indicated Vermont’s decision to now include this type of testing in the data is in line with several other states that are also making this shift and does not represent an operational change for the Health Department in terms of quarantine recommendations and contact tracing, as a positive result from this type of test was routinely handled as a probable positive for those purposes in the past.

“The overall data - local, regional, and statewide – tell us that the virus is present throughout the state,” noted Truman. “This means that the actions taken by all of us to protect ourselves and prevent further spread will have a significant impact on whether the prevalence of virus and related increase in risk of illness and death will rise or fall.”

In another report released Tuesday by the Health Department, it showed Northeast Kingdom Schools bore an outsized proportion of recent cases identified within the state’s k-12 school community. The report indicated 16 cases identified by the health department as involving a student or school staff member within the last 7 days; 6 of those cases were connected with NEK schools.

Brighton Elementary School reported its first 2 cases last week, and Danville School, Lyndon Town School, North Country Union Junior High School, and St. Johnsbury Academy each added one new case.

In Vermont, 84 schools have been impacted, according to state officials, with 14 in the NEK, including Brighton Elementary School (2 cases total), Burke Town School (1), Canaan Schools (1), Danville School (2), Derby Elementary School (2), Glover Community School (1), Good Shepherd Catholic School (1), Hazen Union HS (1), Lyndon Institute (1), Lyndon Town School (4), North Country Union Jr High (3), St. Johnsbury Academy (5), St. Johnsbury School (3), Troy Elementary School (3).