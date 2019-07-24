The Caledonia County deputy sheriff embroiled in an off-duty speeding case has been fired.
Deputy Sheriff Joseph Santo, 24, of Danville was terminated from his position at the sheriff’s department on Tuesday more than six weeks after state police said his vehicle was clocked by radar “traveling at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney, who initially called the incident a “training issue” last week and pledged his support for Santo, said he decided to fire Santo after new information from an internal investigation had come to light on Tuesday.
“When I first spoke with you I did not have all the information,” said Sheriff Shatney early Tuesday afternoon. “One hour ago I received more information on it. I’m pretty upset. It appears to me it was blatant, not good on his behalf…”
The sheriff said that when he confronted Santo with the new information the deputy offered to resign but Shatney decided to fire him on the spot.
“I told him he was being terminated effective immediately,” said Shatney.
Shatney told the Caledonian-Record last week that Santo was just trying to identify the license plate of a speeding vehicle that had passed him on June 9 when both vehicles were caught on radar being run by Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Pecuch.
But further investigation by the Caledonian-Record revealed the car Deputy Santo was allegedly trying to identify was being operated by his brother - Kevin Santo, 25, of Danville, according to state police.
Kevin Santo, who state police say was traveling 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, was quickly cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
But Deputy Santo was not cited by Tpr. Pecuch until almost a month later on July 3 and Pecuch’s press release did not include the speed at which Deputy Santo is accused of traveling.
Vermont State Police say they are also looking into the incident as a personnel matter.
“It’s important to note that, following continued investigation, both operators received traffic tickets and citations,” said VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman last week.
Shatney said it was his understanding last week that the only reason Santo was speeding in his personal vehicle, off-duty and out of uniform, was because he was trying to conduct an off-duty law enforcement action by catching up to the speeding vehicle to identify it’s license plate.
“He was pacing another vehicle,” said Sheriff Shatney last week as he pledged more deputy training on off-duty conduct. “In his mind, he thought it was justified. He thought if he could just get the plate number he could notify state place when he got to the office.”
Shatney also said he had pulled Deputy Santo off the road after learning about the the allegations against him but planned to keep him on as a deputy because he believed the criminal allegation would be “nullified” in favor of a civil traffic ticket and fine which Santo will have to pay.
Now Shatney said he was was upset when he learned further details about the incident and that it reflects negatively on the entire sheriff’s department.
“I’m floored,” said Shatney. “The trust the community has had in us has been unbelievable. Now it feels like we’ll have to start over again.”
According to court records, prosecutors at the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office have not filed criminal charges against either Deputy Santo or Kevin Santo. According to state police, Kevin Santo is scheduled to be arraigned on the criminal charge in Caledonia Superior Court on July 29 at 8:30 p.m. Deputy Santo is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
Deputy Santo had been with the sheriff’s department for about six months and recently completed his field training.
As a future citizen of Caledonia County, I watched this incident with concern. If the allegations against Santo were true, it would be impossible for him to continue as a deputy. I am very happy to hear that Sheriff Shatney completed a thorough investigation and came to the correct conclusion. Santo never would have been able to perform his duties again after lying to Vermont State Police and his own Sheriff. If Santo had made an arrest after this incident, his integrity would have been brought to light in every court case. Every defense lawyer would say my client says this happened and Deputy Santo says this happened. Deputy Santo has lied to VSP and he is lying in this case. A deputy’s highest asset is their integrity. Without integrity, you have no business in law enforcement. Thank you Sheriff Shatney for doing the right thing. Sadly Santo’s lack of integrity will come at a great cost to the citizens of Caledonia County. Sheriff Shatney will now have to go through a very costly hiring process for a new deputy to replace Santo.
