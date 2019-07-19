An off-duty Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff was cited by Vermont State Police in June for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after he was caught speeding on the Interstate.
Santo is still working for the sheriff’s department and his boss says that’s because the alleged incident wasn’t what it appears to be.
According to state police press release, Deputy Sheriff Joseph Santo, 24, of Danville was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. to answer the charge. Troopers say Santo was operating one of two vehicles clocked by radar “traveling at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 91 North in St. Johnsbury at 6:25 p.m. on June 7.
But Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney said the incident wasn’t just a simple matter of speeding but a misguided attempt at law enforcement by an off-duty officer.
Shatney said Santo was on his own time in his own vehicle and not wearing a uniform when he sped-up beyond the speed limit to identify another vehicle that had passed him at a high rate of speed.
Both vehicles were then stopped by Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Pecuch who was running stationary radar along the interstate.
“He was pacing another vehicle,” said Shatney. “In his mind, he thought it was justified. He thought if he could just get the plate number he could notify state place when he got to the office.”
Shatney said that in some situations off-duty police officers are justified in pursuing suspects but not when it comes to speeding cars.
“Not in this situation,” said Shatney. “He should have known better.”
Shatney says the incident will result in some additional training for his deputies about how to handle off-duty incidents and that he believes the criminal allegation against Santo will be “nullified” in favor of a civil traffic ticket and fine which Santo will have to pay.
As of Thursday, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office has not received the Santo case from state police.
If they do receive it they could either send the case to Caledonia Superior Court for prosecution or they could decline to bring a charge.
Prosecutors could also refer the case to the diversion program where it would be resolved in secret.
The sheriff says he plans to keep Santo on as a deputy if the case is resolved with a traffic ticket but will reevaluate his employment status if Santo ends up being charged criminally.
“I’ve made that very clear to him,” said Shatney.
Santo has been with the sheriff’s department for about six months and has recently completed his field training, said Shatney.
