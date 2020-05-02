In a front page story on Saturday, May 2, the Caledonian-Record erroneously reported that Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) leased a building at 439 Pearl St. for homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19, and were released from the hospital.
The report was based on a lease agreement between NEKCA and RuralEdge the newspaper secured in a records request from the Vermont Department of Economic Opportunity. The lease was a draft, and was never executed, according to NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell.
The documents were part of a NEKCA plan to accomodate infected or symptomatic homeless people, in need of isolation, during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pearl Street location was considered as a location but ultimately abandoned, “due to the State of Vermont’s homeless response efforts that would increase capacity in other areas to support regional efforts,” O’Farrell said on Saturday.
The state’s motel voucher program filled the lodging need, according to Suzanne Legare Belcher, field services director for the Newport and St. Johnsbury Districts for the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
During consideration of the Pearl Street location, Belcher outlined specifices of an emergency plan: “Those people who are symptomatic will be placed in one of the 4-bedroom apartments on Pearl Street. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been treated and released by the hospital will move into the other apartment that has 4 bedrooms on Pearl Street.”
An eight-page lease was drafted for NEKCA to rent the property from RuralEdge, but was not executed.
We hereby retract the original report.
