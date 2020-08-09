ORLEANS — Police are looking for the people who allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Maplefields convenience store Aug. 7.
At 5:40 p.m. on that date State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Maplefields of Orleans. The victim, Joshua McAllister, 31, of Barton, advised he was giving a ride to two males and made a quick stop at Maplefields.
Video footage shows that while McAllister was in the store, a black male in a grey NBA sweatshirt jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away. The names of the occupants remain unknown. Police announce the vehicle, a blue 2011 Subaru Legacy with Vermont plates, was found in Springfield, Mass., area early Sunday morning. The suspect(s) remain unidentified.
If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact Trooper Garces of St. Johnsbury VSP at 802-748-3111.
