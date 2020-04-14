The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country appeared to hold steady on Tuesday.
In the NEK there are 18 people who have tested positive thus far (outside of the inmates housed at Northeast Region Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury). There are 9 cases in Caledonia County, 8 cases in Orleans County and a single case in Essex County that have received a positive coronavirus test. There have been no deaths from COVID-19 reported in the NEK thus far.
Vermont also reported 21 new cases Tuesday for a statewide total of 752 cases with 29 deaths, an increase of one over Monday’s report. The state’s hospitals reported 31 people are hospitalized with known COVID-19 while another 33 people in hospitals are being investigated for the disease.
According to data updated daily by the Vermont Health Department the number of new cases has generally been trending down for the last
During a press conference on Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that one apparent response to the respiratory disease pandemic has been a marked increase in the number of registrations made with the state’s tobacco cessation services. In March phone registrations to the 802Quits system were up 41% by phone to a total of 123 people, and 167% on the website to a total of 516.
“That’s phenomenal, remarkable. I congratulate all those who represent those statistics and urge others to try to implement themselves,” said Levine.
All Vermonters who smoke are encouraged to take advantage of the resources at 802quits.org, and parents who are concerned about teens that may be vaping can consult 802quits.org/teen-vaping/ .
In New Hampshire health officials reported there are still just two cases in Coos County, in the towns of Whitefield and Randolph, and 45 in Grafton County, with 4 or fewer cases in Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem and New Hampshire.
New Hampshire’s statewide count ticked by by 75 in Tuesday’s report to a total of 1091 with 27 related deaths, an increase of 4 from Monday’s report. A total of 163 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began and 63 were reported as current hospitalizations.
