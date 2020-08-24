As the Northeast Kingdom navigates the economic fallout of the pandemic, one sector that has long been lauded as an important part the region’s economy recently got a boost in the arm.
Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury received a $250,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to support the creative economy across the NEK.
“It’s very exciting news for the whole region,” said Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
Fried described the grant and its proposal as an economic development investment in local communities, artists, and creative economy businesses scattered across the region.
“The idea is to maintain some level of activity during the pandemic, and as we hit the recovery phase of it help re-energize the communities and provide a level of vibrancy to hopefully result in economic activity for the whole area,” said Fried.
The grant is for a 2-year period and requires a $100,000 match, either in cash or in-kind contributions, from Catamount.
Fried was upbeat about receiving the grant after just learning last week Catamount had received the grant during a half-hour long conversation with Sen. Patrick Leahy. Fried said Leahy expressed how important the NEK was to him and his wife Marcelle, who is from the region. “He believes the creative sector is important and will help with the incredibly financial pressures that are facing the Northeast Kingdom,” said Fried of his conversation with Leahy.
Fried said now he and the team at Catamount will begin planning process for how these funds can best be utilized to support the region’s economy and local artists. He envisions a series of events featuring local creatives perhaps beginning as soon as this winter, but the bulk of the programming will come as the region and state transitions into recovery from the pandemic when social restrictions are further lifted.
Fried said there is a lot of things to do on the administrative side, to reach out to community partners and identify projects, events and other investments that will have a big impact across the region. He mentioned prior efforts like the Wednesday’s on the Waterfront concert series in Newport, collaborations in Island Pond, Burke, St. Johnsbury and other types of events as examples as some of what would be considered, albeit the grant would fund the creation of new events and efforts in the Northeast Kingdom.
“The whole spirit of the grant is we do this within all the public health measures that are in place,” said Fried. “Building these events in a way that people can rely on them being safe. … At the end of this as we hit the recovery phase – that’s when we are really going to focus on turning up the volume and get folks back in larger numbers – to help support travel and retail and lodging establishments.”
Fried said a significant portion of the grant budget is to pay artists fees. He hopes by supporting local artists, musicians and other creatives throughout the region they would in turn spend those dollars locally and create a ripple effect, along with attracting tourists back to the region.
“It’s a great thing for the creative sector, a great thing for the region. So we have the capacity to build vibrancy,” said Fried. “This type of thing has been funded in the past through sponsorships and ticket sales but people don’t have the cash to put out to make this stuff happen right now. This is going to allow it to happen during a time period when the community is not in a financial position to put forward to make it happen on its own. This grant supporting this work will support the business that have helped us in the past. … The circle of life moves forward.”
While Fried is thrilled with the possibilities of what the NBRC grant can mean for the community, Catamount is still facing the task of raising the local portion of the project as well as finding ways to fill operating shortfalls at Catamount, just like every other business and non-profit is having to contend with, said Fried. He noted the arts and culture economic sector is facing enormous challenges across the country, citing one industry group that has said up to 90 percent of arts venues, concert halls, theaters and other such facilities could face permanent closure if the economic fallout from the pandemic persists.
The grant is one of two NBRC grants recently awarded in the NEK, the other being $350,000 to Fairbanks Museum to “construct Vermont’s first demonstration mass timber building and use the project for workforce training and the Science Annex.” Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said the museum will be able to reveal more details about that intended project at the museum in the coming days.
“The fact that we have multiple grants in this round is testament to how we have managed grants in the past,” said Fried. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that NBRC has identified creative sectors for these grants … The investment from that makes complete sense from an economic perspective.”
