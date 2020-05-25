Catamount, NVU Launch Drive-In Movie and Music Series

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University are partnering to offer drive-in entertainment this summer. With COVID-19 safety concerns still looming large, artists and arts organizations must develop responsible programming strategies that reduce risks to live audiences. Catamount Arts plans to host drive-in movies and concerts this summer at both NVU campuses, an innovation they hope will keep patrons safe while offering opportunities to get out and enjoy both live and large-screen entertainment.
“Drive-in movies are classic entertainment,” says Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “We’re looking forward to bringing back that retro, nostalgic family fun. Live concerts will be a new spin on the drive-in experience, and maybe soften the blow of having to postpone this year’s Dog Mountain concerts.”
Catamount’s drive-in programming will utilize NVU’s campus radio stations to broadcast audio to patrons in their cars. Anyone with access to FM radio will be able to listen to the broadcasts, even if they don’t attend the drive-in concerts in person.
The series boasts the added benefit of providing income to local performing artists. Catamount plans to book regional bands exclusively, providing paying gigs for area musicians. “Artists are struggling right now,” says Fried. “If we can make our creative economy a closed loop, that’s something we can all feel good about.”
“We’re still working out the details,” Fried adds. “We’re booking bands and movies, figuring out the schedule. But we’re planning to start mid-July. We’re really excited, eager to get rolling.” Undoubtedly, Catamount patrons are equally eager. More information about Catamount’s NVU Drive-In series will be made available as it develops. In the meantime, visit www.catamountarts.org to learn more about upcoming arts and arts education opportunities.
