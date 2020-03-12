Charleston Man Facing Charge Of Assault On A Trooper

NEWPORT CITY — Vermont State Police say an East Charleston man assaulted a trooper at North Country Hospital Tuesday.
Peter Moore-Lamphere, 37, has been cited to appear in court next week on a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct, according to Trooper Paul Pennoyer.
On Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., state police received a report of a single-vehicle accident on Hoadley Lane in Brownington, Pennoyer stated.
State police attempted to interview the operator, Moore-Lamphere, while he was at North Country Hospital for treatment.
Pennoyer stated that police detected signs of impairment while speaking with Moore-Lamphere.
Moore-Lamphere was disorderly and assaulted a trooper, Pennoyer stated.
Once released from the hospital, Pennoyer stated that Moore-Lamphere was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.
