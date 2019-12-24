CRAFTSBURY — The setting where Curtis Whiteway and his family will spend this Christmas could not be more different than where he spent Christmas nearly 75 years ago - when he was a young Army Ranger in the throes of the Battle of the Bulge.
Whiteway, a 94-year-old World War II combat veteran and his fellow Rangers are credited with helping to liberate one of the Dachau subcamps - helping to save 1,500 survivors who were on the brink of starvation.
Whiteway’s 99th Infantry Division was recognized as a liberating unit by the US Army’s Center of Military History and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 1992.
Whiteway’s firsthand accounts of what he witnessed as a 19-year-old from Malden, Mass., helped to raise money for the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, and letters and commendations of eternal gratitude line the walls of his office.
Whiteway on Monday, during an interview at the couple’s home, said he cannot quite believe that it was nearly 75 years ago this Christmas he was a very young staff sergeant trying to keep his men - and himself - alive at the Battle of the Bulge.
Whiteway shared some of his war memories from his home situated just outside the peaceful village of Craftsbury.
He lives there with his wife, Ruth and son Curtis.
They even have a pet dove, which Ruth helped to restore to health during her work as a wildlife rehabilitator when she was younger, who has lived with the family for 24 years.
Ku, the gentle dove, lands on Curtis’s shoulder during a visit Monday morning, appropriately enough, as he is about to share memories.
He shares some of his certificates, letters of gratitude, and medals of honor that decorate his office, where shelves are overflowing with binders containing the handwritten letters of prisoners of war and veterans of World War II, who have heard of Whiteway and reached out to share their stories.
There are volumes of letters from school children in Vermont and further away, writing to thank Whiteway for sharing his stories from World War II, and helping them to understand the horrors of war.
There are photos of Whiteway with American officials, at the Holocaust Museum lighting a candle to remember the six million victims of the Holocaust, and many years ago with the then-Israeli president, who wanted to meet Whiteway to thank him.
Christmas At The Bulge: Dec. 25, 1944
Whiteway recounted many of the moments he shared in his memoir, Brave Men Don’t Cry: The World War II Memoirs of a Veteran of the 99th Infantry Division Recognized as a Liberator of a Concentration Camp.
His stories are from the days at the Bulge on “Hell’s Corner,” at Christmas time, said Whiteway.
He was 18 when he entered the Army, he said. “I was young and innocent and scared.”
The youngest men were put on the front lines, said Whiteway.
Whiteway said, “We were dumb … we weren’t going to back away from the Germans.”
So they weathered a blizzard and dug in their shallow fox holes.
“It was around 20 degrees and bitter cold,” Whiteway said. “We were miserable and scared of the unknown, going on a few patrols into enemy lines. The only winter clothing we had was our Great coats (overcoats) and they became very cumbersome in the deep snow.”
Whiteway recalls Christmas dinner.
“The rear sent up thermos cans (insulated) with a turkey dinner, our first and only hot meal,” Whiteway said. “All other meals were our ‘K’ rations, cold, dehydrated stuff in Cracker Jack boxes. To get a hot turkey dinner was out of this world and we would send four men at a time back to company and their dinner. I was the last man in the company, so had to just dig into what was left and it was ice cold, but oh… did I enjoy that meal sitting there on top of ammo cases and thumbing my nose up at the German Artillery forward officer watching me in his telescope. I knew that he was not getting turkey for his meal.”
Whiteway soon returned to his hole where his friend Ray Goggleye was waiting.
“The skies cleared and turned colder and soon we could hear a distant roar of bombers back behind us” Whiteway recalls. “I feared they might be German and we would get their bombs.”
As it happened, the “thousands of bombers and fighter planes” were American.
“Soon, they were over us, flying low with a great roar,” Whiteway said. “We got out of our holes and began waving to the guys in the blisters with their (small arms weaponry) at the ready. Many waved back to us and we cheered. Give them Hell, we called out to the bombers as they headed into Germany somewhere.”
Not everyone made it to their destination.
“As the first bombers passed over the German lines, the German artillery and (small arms weaponry) opened up, shooting at the bombers they couldn’t miss as the bombers were so low,” recalled Whiteway. “A bomber was hit killing all 10 crew members and another was hit with the crews jumping out with their parachutes. A third bomber got its wing shot off. As the bombing crews floated down in lines of ten, we though that they were OK and would be taken prisoner. Then the German (weapons) opened up on the men in those parachutes as we watched the tracer bullets kill each man coming down.
“We cried out with obscenities at the Germans as we stood there with such a helpless feeling,” Whiteway said. “Crawling back into our holes (we) sat there all day long as the bombers just kept flying over us and the German Wehrmacht kept shooting all the planes and parachutes. Many bombers went down that day and many men died. The remaining bombers continued to fly into Germany and to destroy the enemy cities. Many German civilians also died on Christmas Day, 1944.”
Days before Christmas, Whiteway wrote about a terrible night when U.S. troops opened fire on a platoon, and were shot at by friendly fire who mistook them for German troops.
"I clawed the frozen ground trying to dig a foxhole and tore the flesh off my fingers," he wrote. "When it was all over, the 2nd platoon guys realized their mistake, they permitted us to come in."
Many men were killed, and Whiteway wrote of them crying out for Medics, but most were too injured to live. "I found one kid in my squad still alive, but he was cut in half by schrapnel. I began to cry and sat down, picked up his upper half onto my lap. I was telling him that I would save him, knowing full well that was impossible."
In a few months, Whiteway would confront unspeakable horror; he has spoken about what he witnessed all his life - never wanting people to forget what happened.
Liberating Death Camps, 1945
An interview Whiteway conducted for the Holocaust Museum’s archives in June of 1990 included his first reactions to the death camps.
“As we entered the back room, the room was filled with benches and … tables,” Whiteway shared. “And on the tables, there were thousands of gold wedding rings. And there were diamond rings, engagement rings or whatever you call them in Europe. There were piles of human teeth with gold filling. These were all being separated … We still just began to understand, but really didn’t understand what was happening in this camp, at this point.”
Going into the yard, he saw huge piles of human hair, piles of boots, shoes, suitcases and eyeglasses, neatly piled, he told the interviewer.
“And I stood there looking at at the eyeglasses. And I couldn’t imagine how many thousands of people those eyeglasses represented,” he told the interviewer. “To my left were hay wagons - 4-wheeled hay wagons and 2-wheel push carts, which were common in Europe. Only these wagons all contained nude bodies … there were men, women, children, and even babies. All nude, all dead, all piled as high as they basically could pile them on these wagons.”
He saw the ovens, and told his interviewer, “Some of the doors were open. There were bodies in the ovens, still burning. We were so shocked. And now we were beginning to understand that there was … this was some kind of an execution camp. Or as we now call, extermination camp.”
Prisoners who were used as slaves Whiteway said, “As I approached them, I also saw the yellow star of David on their clothing. And coming from Boston and all the ethnic areas, I understood that they were Jews. I called out to them as I approached them, ‘Does anybody speak English?’ ”
“We are American soldiers,” he told them. “It’s all over. Do you understand what I’m saying to you?” he told them. ” … Tears started coming down his face. And then he started to cry. And he started to sob. And then he started to sob his heart out; and he fell to the ground on his knees. And he just cried his heart out.”
Once, at a convention he attended in Connecticut, Whiteway said he met Holocaust survivors, and a woman he met told him she had been in one of the gas showers expecting to die, and after a long time, instead of the showers coming on, Army Rangers opened the doors and rescued them. She had been at the Dachau 3-B camp. She rolled up her sleeve to show him the numbers on her arm.
“With that, she hugged me, and we both cried.”
”
