Clerk, Customers Foil Cumberland Farms Robbery

Police say a three-day crime spree by a St. Johnsbury man came to an abrupt end this weekend thanks to some quick thinking by a Lyndonville convenience store clerk and the intervention of two customers who captured and disarmed the suspect.
Dalton L. Kraft, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to multiple charges in connection with the armed robberies of Walgreens drug store and the Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and the Cumberland Farms store at 957 Broad Street in Lyndonville.
Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release ordering Kraft to only be released into the custody of a court approved custodian. As of Monday afternoon Kraft remained in pre-trial detention at Northeastern Vermont Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
Kraft was already a suspect in the St. Johnsbury robberies which occurred on Thursday and Friday when, according to police, he walked into the Lyndonville Cumberland Farms at about 3 a.m. Saturday, pulled out a knife and told store clerk Brandy Currier, 33, to “empty the f***ing register” or he would “have to do something,” according to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings.
But the clerk had other ideas.
“Currier told me she then locked the register and called 911,” wrote Tpr. Hastings in his report. “Currier advised when she locked the registers, Kraft tried to pry the registers open with his knife. Currier then stated she told Kraft she was going to lock him in the store.”
Police said Kraft then ran outside followed by Currier who alerted customers Kayden Lewis, 19, and Patrick Switser, 20, that someone had just tried to rob the store.
Lewis and Switser told police they were talking in the Cumberland Farms parking lot when the clerk came out and asked them to follow the suspect who was on a bicycle and headed to Center Street.
“Switser followed Kraft in his vehicle, while Lewis tried to catch him on foot,” wrote Tpr. Hastings in his report. “They advised Lewis was not able to catch Kraft because he was on the bike, so Lewis got into the car with Switser.”
Switzer and Lewis followed Kraft as he fled on the bike down Center Street and twice tried to stop him by going around him and blocking the road with the car, said police.
On the second attempt, Kraft fell off his bicycle and was trying to get back on the bike when Lewis intervened.
“Lewis then got out of the vehicle and when Kraft attempted to get back on his bike again, Lewis tackled him,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “They advised Kraft reached into his pocket and told Switser and Lewis he had a knife. Lewis said to me he told Kraft to hand over the knife which he did. Lewis and Switser advised that after he gave them the knife, Kraft said he was very sorry and that this was the first time he has ever done something like this.”
Trooper Hastings said that when he arrived at the scene of Kraft’s capture on Center Street, Kraft was sitting on the grass next to a bicycle “crying” with Lewis and Switser standing next to him.
Police said Lewis and Switser then turned over a “pocket knife with a black handle” they had taken from Kraft. The knife was placed into evidence.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Sgt. Lester Cleary also responded to the scene and took Kraft into custody in connection with the Walgreens and Jiffy Mart robberies.
Kraft has now been charged with two counts of felony assault & robbery with a weapon, two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny in connection with the St. Johnsbury robberies.
Kraft has also been charged with felony attempted assault and robbery with a weapon and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the alleged incident at Cumberland Farms.
If convicted of all the charges from the three alleged incidents Kraft faces a possible sentence of to 63 years in prison and $17,000 in fines.
