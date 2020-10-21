LYNDONVILLE — The Burklyn Arts Council didn’t celebrate its golden anniversary as it had hoped over the weekend.
It didn’t, however, stop the council from marking the occasion with a paint-by-numbers event in which over 50 community members participated. It resulted in three murals which will be displayed at a location to be determined; initially right on the Depot Street lawn of Satellite Gallery where they were painted, Elly Barksdale, a council trustee since 2011, said on Sunday.
Hermit thrushes and budding maple trees – the state bird and state tree – are represented in all three murals. “The murals will be displayed together,” Barksdale said on Sunday. “They’ll start here, we’ll figure out a way to mount them into the ground. [Then] we’ll shop around for a semi-permanent place to attach them, but this will be a nice first spot for them to be, right where they were painted.”
Well known for its twice-annual arts and crafts shows – each July in Bandstand Park in Lyndonville, and at a local school, usually Lyndon Town School – the council had planned a big 50th-anniversary event on Darling Ridge, “but Covid stopped all that kind of stuff, so we had nothing planned to commemorate our 50th year,” Barksdale remarked. “Then this idea cropped up and seemed kind of perfect. It’s the community coming together to do art.”
The event was funded by the Satellite Gallery and Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corp.
