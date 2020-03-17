Companion Pet Care Says Confirmed COVID-19 Person Visited Friday

Companion Pet Care of Littleton is changing the way it does business and interacts with clients after its owner, veterinarian Billie Winter, said the practice received confirmation from the state that a COVID-19 positive individual visited the building late Friday morning.
Winter informed CPC clients in an updated letter Tuesday on social media.
The good news is that the only staff member who had a high risk for exposure has been contacted by the state and will self-quarantine as directed by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, she said in the note to CPC clients.
Other staff members present that day are considered to have low or no risk, just as anyone who goes out to the store might have, and the affected individual was primarily in an exam room and only in the lobby for two to three minutes and there was no direct contact with any other clients, she said.
All surfaces inside were disinfected after the visit, as they are after every patient-client visit, and the state considers there to be no risk to any client who visited before or after this client, either on Saturday or Monday, said Winter.
For the foreseeable future, CPC will not be allowing clients into the building and will continue to offer car-side check-ins for appointments and car-side delivery of food and medications.
Clients are asked to call or knock on the door when they arrive and a technician will come to the vehicle to take the pet’s history and escort the pet into the office for an examination.
The first morning has gone very smoothly and CPC is optimistic that it will continue to be a safe and efficient way for the practice to continue to provide necessary care for pets, said Winter.
CPC was first informed about the positive test by the person Monday afternoon, she said.
The first notice went to CPC clients shortly thereafter on Monday.
Winter could not be reached for additional comment Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with NHDHHS, while providing an updated press release Tuesday on cases statewide, did not provide confirmation of a positive case in Littleton or the surrounding area.
“Due to patient privacy and confidentiality, we are unable to confirm any additional details beyond what was included in the press release,” said DHHS spokesman Jake Leon.
In the updated release on Tuesday, DHHS officials announced nine new positive test results for COVID-19, all adults, including five males and four females, with four from Rockingham County, three from Hillsborough County, and two from Grafton County.
Several individuals from Rockingham and Grafton counties have no identified risk factors, indicating that New Hampshire is experiencing community-based transmission of COVID-19, they said.
To date, 26 cases of COVID-19 have now been identified in New Hampshire and all patients are isolating at home and have not required hospitalization, they said.
