Convicted murderer Scott Favreau told the court last year that he didn’t want or need a lawyer to defend him against allegations he violated probation.

“I do not need a public defender to tell me I’m screwed,” wrote Favreau, 38, in a hand-written letter to the court filed on March 27, 2020.

Now he’s saying it again.

That’s according to Lyndonville defense attorney Laura Wilson who was assigned to the case despite Favreau’s objection.

Wilson has now filed a motion to withdraw from Favreau’s case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown” in communications with Favreau and in “attorney-client trust.”

Caledonia Superior Court

“Under these circumstances, undersigned counsel does not believe it is possible for her to effectively advocate for client’s goals and further, that continued representation may prevent her from complying with her ethical obligations,” wrote attorney Wilson in her motion. “Mr. Favreau has indicated that rather than have new counsel appointed, he would prefer to represent himself pro se.”

The court has scheduled a hearing on Wilson’s request to withdraw at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Favreau, 37, was 17-years-old when he shot and killed his foster mother, Vicki Campbell-Beer, at their West Burke home while the Lyndon Town School Teacher corrected student papers at her kitchen table on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000.

Favreau was convicted by plea agreement of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 40 years to life in prison – all suspended except 30 years to serve – with credit for time served.

Favreau was released on furlough in August of 2019, but just two months later he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe.

Favreau was later convicted in Lamoille Superior Court of aiding in the commission of a burglary. The charge also triggered a probation violation complaint in Caledonia County. He has denied the allegation.

According to court documents, Favreau was caught on security video breaking into the Stowe jewelry store with another suspect identified by Stowe police as his roommate Michael Ulrich, 27. Favreau was later convicted and sentenced to 1-3 years concurrent with his murder sentence.

Favreau is currently serving his sentences at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.