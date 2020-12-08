Coos County Nursing Hospital Death Toll Reaches 13

The Coos County Nursing Hospital is being questioned about contact-tracing and community exposure among staff as the West Stewartstown reaches 13 resident deaths out of a resident population that was 65 in mid-November.

In a social media update on Monday evening, CCNH Administrator Laura Mills confirmed the two new COVID deaths, out of three total deaths that occurred over the weekend.

“Our condolences to their families,” wrote Mills. “We have now experienced 19 deaths since COVID-19 invaded our home just 39 days ago, 13 of them due to this outbreak. We are just taking it week by week, finding joy in our wins and sadness in our losses. Hopefully, we can actually look forward to being at some form of normal in time for Christmas. My heart goes out to the homes that faced this before us and now the homes that are where we were a month ago. I hate this virus and what it has done.”

On Tuesday, Mills was asked by The Caledonian-Record if the state has implemented comprehensive contact tracing at the CCNH, and if so, what is the status of that tracing and what has it revealed as a potential source or sources of exposure that led to the outbreak; if CCNH staff are being asked to limit their exposure in the community and if there are any consequences for not doing so; and what specific measures are being taken at the facility to limit exposure to residents and staff.

“I am not aware of what contact tracing the state did or did not do,” Mills said in an emailed response. “Internally, I could only get back to a choice of several possibilities. Our outbreak came just after an increase in cases locally, so I believe there was a potential for several staff members to have been positive without symptoms the last week of October from community exposure. I am still looking at possible exposure from visitors from the week before as well. We were doing inside visits at that time with masks and social distancing, but nothing is 100 percent.”

The CCNH has been asking employees all along to wear masks when out in public, avoid groups, and maintain social distancing, but ‘no,’ there is no consequence in place if it is learned they have not adhered to that request, she said.

“We continue to screen all staff for symptoms and risk factors prior to allowing them to work,” said Mills. “We also continue to screen all residents for symptoms every shift. All staff wears a minimum of a surgical mask while at work. Those working with the residents are in full PPE [personal protective equipment] at all times on the floors, including N95 mask, surgical mask, shield, gown, and gloves.”

When the COVID crisis hit the nursing hospital in West Stewartstown, residents and businesses rose to help, offering gifts and lunches and treats for the staff members.

“Boxes that arrive are sanitized,” said Mills. “New Hampshire Public Health assured me that any risk from the coffee, donuts, muffins, or other food provided by the community is minimal.”

Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services have not publicly released details about the extent of state involvement at the nursing hospital and if the state has taken the lead in contact tracing, as it has in some other cases of community transmission.

On Tuesday, The Caledonian-Record filed a right-to-know request with DHHS seeking all correspondence and documents between all state health officials and agencies, including DHHS and New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, and officials in Coos County regarding contact tracing concerning the CCNH from Oct. 26 to the present day and if a potential source or sources of exposure have been identified in the current outbreak.

The county’s other long-term care facility is the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.

On Tuesday, that facility’s administrator, Lynn Beede, said there are five past positive staff members, no residents to date who have tested positive, and there has been no facility transmission at the Berlin facility.

As it has every Monday since Nov. 2, the New Hampshire Army National Guard arrived this week to test CCNH residents and staff in West Stewartstown.

“We tested 95 employees and 2 residents,” Mills wrote in her update. “I will start with some good news or ‘wins.’ As of today, 43 residents have made it onto the ‘recovered’ list! We are almost there!”

Once all residents have recovered, the nursing hospital’s first floor will remain closed for several months because of the current low census and to better utilize staff, wrote Mills.

“When we are allowed to take admissions again, we will look to refill Second Floor before reopening the First Floor,” she said. “We were in a staffing crisis before COVID-19 hit so keeping our residents on just two floors will give us a chance to regroup and give employees some well-earned time off. This leads me to some more good news, out of 67 positive employees, 58 have recovered! I hope and pray we see no more positive employees from this week’s testing!”

Test-positive CCNH staff and residents have driven the number of active cases in the towns of Stewartstown and Colebrook, with the former running in the 40s for active cases at its peak and the latter in the 20s at its peak.

In the last week, active cases in both towns had dropped dramatically, with Tuesday’s numbers from DHHS showing Stewartstown now under five active cases and Colebrook at five.

When the pandemic struck in the spring, many active cases and deaths were then in long-term care facilities in southern New Hampshire.

Going forward, hope appears to be on the horizon.

“We are very eagerly waiting for the updates on the vaccine,” said Beede.

Adequate staffing, though, remains a challenge.

Like the West Stewartstown nursing facility, the nursing home in Berlin has had a shortage of nurses even before the pandemic.

Because of that, it offers free training for anyone who wants to work as a licensed nursing assistant in exchange for a commitment to work there for a year, said Beede.

It’s a guaranteed job with paid classroom time and tuition reimbursement, she said.