Coos County: Private Events, Gatherings Led To COVID-19 Surge

As Colebrook reaches 24 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, area schools and municipal emergency management directors, in talks with state officials, say the community transmission in Colebrook and surrounding towns appears to be from private gatherings and events.

The information about transmission came from local public safety officials asking questions during talks with state health officials, Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, emergency management director for the town of Lancaster, said Monday (Representatives from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services have not returned phone calls or emails inquiring about the point of origin leading to the rising cases in Colebrook and Coos County towns).

“Even though there has been community spread, it’s been more isolated than what it might seem,” said Gaetjens-Oleson.

While Colebrook is seeing a spike, surrounding towns that include Lancaster, Dalton, Whitefield, Northumberland, Columbia, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, Littleton, and Bethlehem have far fewer cases, anywhere from one to four (DHHS does not state the specific number of cases in a municipality if the total number is under five).

Increases in other area towns have been one to two at a time and are being narrowed down with contact tracing, he said.

Those contacted are tested and go into self-quarantine for two weeks.

A person in Lancaster was discovered to have tested positive shortly after dining at a local restaurant, said Gaetjens-Oleson.

The state determined there wasn’t a public exposure, the restaurant was following the proper safety protocols, and state health officials did not have a big concern about community spread from that case, he said.

“It can change, but I’m cautiously optimistic that we are in a decent place right now,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “It’s really just Colebrook and Berlin that are the heavy ones.”

By opening in the hybrid model, which has no more than 50 percent of students in a school at any one time, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, which has two schools in Whitefield and one in Lancaster, can keep plenty of space between students, and that gives them more confidence, he said.

“If all of a sudden, they see a trend, they can shut it down real quickly,” he said.

North Country towns expected to see an increase in cases beginning in the fall, and because that has now happened, Lancaster is beginning to ramp back up its emergency response to be at the ready, said Gaetjens-Oleson.

After meeting with Gaetjens-Oleson and the school district leadership team on Sunday evening, Marion Anastasia, superintendent of SAU 36, wrote a note to parents and staff members.

“The community transmission in Coos County has shifted from a moderate level to a substantial one,” said Anastasia. “As a result, many schools in our county have opted to transition to a remote model. While the transmission rate in our area is high, the impact on the schools in SAU 36 remains low. We believe it is appropriate that we continue on with our hybrid model.”

SAU 36 schools have measures in place that have mitigated the spread of COVID-19, she said.

“It is clear that right now, transmission isn’t commonly occurring at school, but rather at private events and gatherings,” said Anastasia. “We ask that you assist us in keeping our schools safe and open for learning by avoiding the 3 Cs - crowded places, close contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces. The conservative measures you take at home will be key in keeping our students healthy. Community health relies on all of us to step up and do what’s right.”

In the event the school district needs to go to fully remote learning in the future, district officials encourage parents to begin making childcare plans, she said.

An hour up Route 3 from the SAU 36 schools is West Stewartstown, home to a vulnerable group of residents, because of their age, in the Coos County Nursing Hospital.

In a social media note on Sunday evening, CCNH Administrator Laura Mills said two more employees with symptoms tested positive on Sunday - bringing to the total number of test-positive CCNH employees to four - and the National Guard was deployed to the nursing home on Monday afternoon to provide support for testing for all residents and employees.

“I worked on contact tracing late [Saturday] afternoon and again today,” wrote Mills. “I was relieved to find none of our positives actually had contact with residents that would fit the criteria of being within six feet of a resident for 10 minutes. All employees have reliably been wearing masks and masks are critically important, but being in an enclosed place and within a distance of six feet for an extended period of time means we still have to consider that the virus could be passed from one person to another.”

Last week, Colebrook Academy and Elementary School, part of SAU 7, announced it would be closing and going to all-remote learning for at least two weeks after a positive case was found at the school.

The district has not said if the case was a student or staff member and since last week if there is now more than one case.

In a voice mail to The Caledonian-Record on Friday evening, SAU 7 Superintendent Debra Taylor said a decision was made to close the SAU’s school in Pittsburg and the school in Stewartstown and go all-remote learning.

“We have been quite busy here,” said Taylor. “We also unfortunately today had to make an additional decision. We currently have a school closure to remote as of Thursday and we are in the position of moving to remote in the other two schools as of Monday. We expect this to be a two-week period of remote learning to address the quick spread of COVID-19 in the Colebrook, Stewartstown and Pittsburg region in Coos County that has recently begun.”