Cop Shoots Pit Bull After Attack

A St. Johnsbury Police Officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked him last month.
And then he helped bury it.
Police Chief Tim Page said Tuesday that the dog was owned by a homeless man identified as Daniel Berube and that it attacked Ofc. George Johnson as he approached Berube’s campsite in the woods off Concord Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 23.
“The dog attacked him,” said Page. “It was a Pit Bull with a very long chain. He went to go talk to the guy and it just came at him. Hit him in the chest. Jumped up and hit him in the chest … As he’s walking up to the campsite the dog just came running right out of it.”
Chief Page said Ofc. Johnson first used his uniform hat to protect himself and then fired a single shot at the dog.
“He put his hat between the dog and him and the dog bounced off and George drew and shot him,” said Page. “He didn’t have any choice. He was gonna get chewed to death.”
Page said Johnson then helped Berube bury the dog.
“(Johnson) left, went and got his shovel because the guy didn’t have one, and came back with a couple shovels and helped the guy bury it,” said Page.
Police said Ofc. Johnson was on his way to interview Berube as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of license plates.
Berube was convicted in 2019 of stealing license plates from cars parked at multiple locations in St. Johnsbury.
In March, Berube was charged with felony unlawful trespass by squatting in a vacant home at 1155 Concord Ave. in St. Johnsbury.
State police said Berube was found camped out with his dog in the basement of the house. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.