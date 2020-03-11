NEWPORT — Forced to postpone the Northeast District Junior High Music Festival in February due to weather, officials determined Tuesday the event rescheduled for today would need to be canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Festival co-chair Peter Storrings wrote, “This year’s festival was hit with a double-whammy. First, our original date of February 7 was snowed out by the biggest one-day storm of the year … Second, concerns about the possible spread of the covid-19 virus influenced the decision of at least one school administrator to decline to send students from that district.”
Storrings said festival organizers further feared that other parents would also be choosing to withdraw their children from participation.
“Considering both the verified and potential reduction in participants, one of the festival bands was already below the acceptable number to produce a quality music learning experience,” he noted. “For reasons, then, of wanting to provide a quality musical experience for everyone, in an environment of comfort and safety, I reluctantly concluded it would be prudent to cancel this year’s JH music festival.”
Tight schedules of participants, including music teachers from the 30 involved schools, led organizers to decide against trying to reschedule for this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.