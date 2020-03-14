The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is here, hospital officials say.
That means that hospitals are adapting procedures and access to contain the spread of the virus that officials from Newport City, Vt., to Lancaster, N.H., say already exists in the community.
One major and urgent request is that everyone call first - don’t just show up at your local hospital or clinic. That goes both for people with symptoms of the virus or who want to visit a patient.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
“We are trying to contain the spread of the virus,” says Laural Ruggles, spokeswoman for NVRH.
Because the virus is already here, NVRH is seeking to limit the number of people to come to the hospital in order to keep it accessible for those who really need it, she said.
That’s the idea behind self-quarantines and keeping your distance from others, to slow the spread and reduce the likelihood of a surge of very sick people which could overwhelm hospitals.
Media reports this week indicate that the nation does not have enough ventilators, hospital staff and rooms to serve everyone who could become sick with the virus and those sick with other unrelated illnesses if there is a radical surge in patients.
“The average person can do their part as well,” Ruggles said.
That includes staying home if you are sick and showing symptoms - cough, shortness of breath, fever.
Anyone ill but not suffering from an emergency is urged to avoid going out. Ruggles said that means asking a friend, family member or neighbor to go to the store for you.
NVRH and other hospitals are urging anyone who is sick to call their family doctor first. If there is no family doctor, or the person who is sick does not have health insurance, Ruggles asks them to call 802-748-8141.
NVRH has personnel on call who can talk a sick person through what to do.
“The office or emergency department can give you advise on how to avoid spreading any illness, such as what steps to take while traveling to the office and what to do when you arrive, and whether you should wear a mask,” according to the NVRH website.
Testing is being done on a case by case basis because not everyone needs it, the website states.
Anyone arriving at NVRH will be screened for cough, fever, and international travel.
“This allows for early isolation of patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms. We ask that you limit the number of people who come with you to your medical appointment or emergency department visit to one person only,” the website states.
Like other hospitals, NVRH has changed access.
If you need emergency medical care, come to the emergency department entrance as usual.
North Country Hospital
Avril Cochran, RN and vice president of patient care services, said NCH has effective Friday required all people going to the hospital to enter through the emergency department only.
“For public safety you will be asked screening questions at the emergency room entrance and all clinic locations,” she stated.
Visitors are limited or restricted in most locations on the NCH campus, officials announced late Friday.
“The hospital volunteer program has been suspended and the WindowBox Gift Shop, run by volunteers, is closed until further notice. All outside student rotations are on hold unless the student is a hospital employee.”
“As more limitations and cancellations are put in place here and in the community, please help the public know that this is to lessen the spread and flatten the bell curve of the pandemic so that our health system does not get overwhelmed with the 20 percent who may get severely ill from this virus.”
Cochran urges what’s called “social distancing,” by standing or sitting three to six feet away from others, not shaking hands or touching others, avoiding congested areas, washing hands, not touching your face, and staying home when ill.
Call the NCH hotline at 802-334-3595 or visit northcountryhospital.org for real time updates.
Littleton Regional Hospital
Anyone with questions for LRH about illness or what to do should call 603-575-6400 to reach a clinical staff member for discussion, according to the hospital’s website.
New Hampshire is asking people with immediate concerns to call 2-1-1 for answers about COVID-19.
For general questions, call the NH Division of Public Health Services at 603-271-4496 or the Vermont Department of Health at 802-863-7240.
“In an effort to be prepared and exercise the utmost caution for the health of our workforce and overall community, Littleton Regional Healthcare is restricting non-essential visitors to LRH.
“LRH will begin screening everyone entering the LRH building including temperature monitoring, travel questions and symptom identification,” according to the website.
LRH has also temporarily suspended volunteers until further notice.
“We are acting proactively to minimize risk to our patients, hospital staff and the general population.”
Also, non-essential meetings and events scheduled at the hospital in March have been cancelled or postponed. Some are being moved to other locations in Littleton:
- Hampton Inn: 603.444.0025 - Please call Front Desk.
- Littleton Opera House: 603.575.5324 - Please contact Sue.
- Littleton Community Center: 603.444.5711 - Please call Wendy.
- Littleton Elks Lodge: 603.444.5744 - Please call Candy.
Weeks Medical Center
Weeks is also limiting access and setting up a hot line and a triage location for anyone with symptoms or questions about exposure.
“In an effort to provide the best possible care to our patients, as well as protect patients and staff from unnecessary exposure, we are setting up an off-site clinic for patients who may have symptoms consistent with Covid-19/Coronavirus. This clinic will be staffed by a trained medical provider and a clinical team,” according to the website.
“If you are experiencing symptoms or have questions about exposure to the virus, we ask that you first call 603-788-5656 and speak with our triage nurse.
“The nurse will be available Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm to answer questions and assist you with scheduling an appointment, if necessary.
“Our outreach clinic location is 278 North Main Street in Lancaster (beside Cohos Advisors). Please do not visit this location without speaking to our triage nurse first by calling 603-788-5656.
“If you are having a medical emergency, please go to the Emergency Department at Weeks Medical Center.”
Newport Optical
Health-related services are also reacting to the pandemic.
One is Newport Optical.
On Friday, Newport Optical asked anyone with upcoming appointments - who has either traveled outside of the United States within the past 30 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing - to call the office at 802-334-2772.
“We will gladly reschedule your appointment for when you are feeling better.”
