A St. Johnsbury man accused of taking a hostage and stabbing a woman in the neck last year wants to be released from pre-trial detention.
Johnnie A. Simpson, 44, has been charged as a habitual offender in Caledonia County Superior Court with felony 1st degree aggravated assault, aggravated assault and 2nd degree unlawful restraint. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.
Simpson’s defense attorney, Kelly Green of Montpelier, has now asked the court to release Simpson on conditions while he awaits trial and to grant Simpson contact with the alleged stabbing victim and an eight year-old girl.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“Mr. Simpson has created a release plan that includes housing, transportation, medical and mental health care, and continued support to ensure he complies with conditions of release and thrives,” wrote attorney Green in her request filed with the court on March 31. “ {The alleged victim} very much wants {Simpson} released. She sees the alleged crimes as a result of a mental health crisis, as does Dr. John Young, the forensic psychiatrist who examined Mr. Simpson. {The alleged victim} is not interested in cooperating with the state’s criminal case.”
Attorney Green also included details of a plan that calls for Simpson to live with his sister Tonya Cassidy for up to three weeks after being released from jail.
“He will have his own space in a trailer she maintains on her property,” wrote Green. “He will then move to Silver Lake Lodge in Fairlee, Vermont where he will rent a cabin from Scott Wright, the lodge’s owner. Ms. Cassidy and Mr. Wright are aware of Mr. Simpson’s charges and that he is being released from prison. Mr. Simpson can rent the Fairlee cabin on a week-to-week basis until at least July, 15, 2020 and possibly longer.”
Prosecutors are opposing the release plan arguing that Simpson should be examined by a mental health expert selected by the state.
“Defendant has filed for the first time a written pleading asserting a “diminished capacity” defense and the state requests time to secure the appropriate expert to testify,” reads an opposition motion filed on June 5 by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul.
The state also argues that Simpson’s release plan is not “sufficiently integrated.”
Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris held a status conference on the motions Tuesday and took the matter under advisement.
Simpson is accused of holding an 8-year-old girl hostage after he allegedly stabbed his alleged victim in the throat at a Caledonia Street home on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The standoff with police — with Simpson barricaded with the girl in a second floor bedroom of the home — lasted for approximately three hours before St. Johnsbury Police, backed by members of a Vermont State Police tactical unit, convinced Simpson to free the child and surrender himself.
Simpson faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison as a habitual offender.
Johnnie A. Simpson is the brother of Everett A. Simpson, 41, who is facing Federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a New Hampshire woman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.