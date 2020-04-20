St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.