COVID-19 Related Cancellations And Postponements

SENIOR SERVICES
Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging
• West Burke and Lyndonville congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Tuesday, March 17.
• North Troy congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Wednesday, March 25 (1x per week).
• All other congregate and home-delivered meals are on schedule at this time but please contact the meal site directly for information as plans are changing daily.
• March for Meals benefit lunch at Cornucopia (3/27), “Italian Night” dinner at the W. Burke Meal Site (3/24) and March for Meals Turkey Dinner at the Lyndon Meal Site/Darling Inn (3/26) will be rescheduled.
• Services provided at the Hardwick Area Health Center and Island Pond Health Center have been suspended for 30 days.
Littleton Area Senior Center
• All eight senior centers managed by the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council – will be closed until further notice. Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue.
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
The following organizations have suspended operations due to coronavirus concerns.
REGIONWIDE
• The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have suspended all activities until April 13.
BROWNINGTON
• Seed Launch and Informational event at Old Stone House Museum in Brownington on 4/4 has been postponed.
COLEBROOK
• The career, college and job fair scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, in the Colebrook School Gymnasium, has been canceled.
FRANCONIA
• Abbie Greenleaf Library closed 3/16 until further notice. The library noted that people with overdue books who want to renew should not worry about it; just hold onto the book until the library re-opens.
• Lafayette Recreation, all programs, lectures and classes (tentative re-opening 4/6)
GREENSBORO
• The Greensboro Public Library will be closed until further notice.
— Book and movie pick-up and delivery avail. Call (802) 533-2531, or email greensborofree@gmail.com.
LANCASTER
• Weeks Memorial Library all youth programs and Travel Nights cancelled until further notice
LISBON
• Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (tentative re-opening 3/23)
LITTLETON
• All Saints’ Episcopal Church services suspended until at least 4/5
• Dinner Bell community meal hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church will be take out only, every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., until further notice
• First United Methodist Church
— Announced two-week closure, all church and activities canceled
• Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce
— Business after hours at Ink Well Coffee and Teahouse canceled (3/18)
• Littleton Parks & Recreation
— After school program suspended until further notice; Easter Bunny Breakfast canceled
NEWPORT
• NEK-TV facility closed indefinitely
— Broadcasts will continue. The station will use discretion in deployment of field & community producers. Call in advance (802-334-0264) about dropping off or picking up projects.
SHEFFIELD
• Pet vaccination clinic on 4/21 has been canceled
— Dr. Steen has agreed to vaccinate pets at his office by appointment, (802) 748-1400
ST. JOHNSBURY
• Third Congregational Church services suspended through end of March
• United Community Church services suspended through end of March
• Universalist Unitarian Congregation services suspended through end of March
WATERFORD
• Lower Waterford Congregational Church services suspended through end of March
WHITEFIELD
• Public Library closed 3/17 through 4/3
— The library board will re-evaluate the situation on 4/1, patrons with material may keep them until the library re-opens or return them through the book drop
ARTS, CULTURE & SPORTS
The following events have been canceled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
KINGDOM COUNTY PRODUCTIONS
All remaining Kingdom County Production Presents spring shows (Peking Acrobats, Paula Poundstone, David Bromberg, Red Baraat) have been postponed and will be re-scheduled. New dates available soon. Tickets will be honored for new dates or can be used for credit toward other shows.
BARTON
• The book discussion of “A Summons to Memphis” at Barton Public Library 3/23 has been canceled.
BETHLEHEM
• 42 Maple Contemporary Arts Center closed to the general public until further notice.
• The Rocks Estate has canceled all maple programs.
BRADFORD
• The presentation of Vermont Women and the Civil War at Bradford Academy on 3/29 has been postponed.
BURKE
• Rasputitsa Spring Classic on 4/18 (ppd. to 7/25)
CABOT
• The book discussion of “The Seven Deadly Sins Sampler” at Cabot Public Library on March 19 and April 16 will be postponed.
COLEBROOK
• Colebrook Recreation Drama Club presents Junne B. Jones on 4/4-5 (ppd. TBD)
COLUMBIA
• J.P. Cormier at Great North Woods Center for the Arts on 3/27, Columbia, N.H. (canceled)
FRANCONIA
• The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ Annual Maple Dinner at Chef Joe’s Bistro on 3/27 has been canceled.
GLOVER
• Bread & Puppet Theater’s Diagonal Life Tour
— On hiatus; future dates in question including 3/22 in Cincinnati and 3/24 in St. Louis.
HAVERHILL/WOODSVILLE
• Sweet Jamm Dance at Alumni Hall on 4/18 (ppd. TBD)
• Woodsville Antique Show on 3/28 (ppd. TBD)
LITTLETON
• The Upstage Players presents Urinetown, Littleton, N.H. (ppd. to the fall)
• Sarah Brooks & Big Funk at the Loading Dock on 3/21 (canceled)
• Rosa Bordello w/ Comet Pond at the Loading Dock on 4/3 (canceled)
LYNDONVILLE
• Caledonian-Record’s Rising Star Search (ppd. TBD)
• Mdou Moctar Concert at Alexander Twilight Theatre on 3/18 (canceled)
• The Nothern Vermont University-Lyndon Veterans Book Group on 3/24 has been canceled.
NEWPORT
• Dandelion Run Half Marathon on 5/16 (canceled)
— Registrations can be refunded or moved to Freedom Run (7/4), Fly To Pie Race (10/3) and 2021 Dandelion Run (5/22/2021)
• MAC Center for the Art (tentative re-opening 4/8)
— Tie Dye Workshop with Nancy Nash (3/28), Reception for Conservation Exhibit (4/3) and Poetryfest (4/4) postponed. Painting with Mary Brenner (3/19, 26 & 4/2) canceledd.
• The presentation of “Writing Naked” at Goodrich Memorial Library on 4/1 has been postponed.
ST. JOHNSBURY
• Catamount Arts closed to the general public until further notice.
— All March and April events canceled
• Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium closed to the public. Plan to re-open 4/4.
— Will launch live stream broadcast with educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio and Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, at 1 p.m. 3/18.
• North Country Chorus performs Considering Matthew Shepard on 5/2 and 5/3 (ppd. TBD)
• Modern Times Puppet Theatre’s Saturday Storefront Trilogy on 3/21 (canceled)
• Twilight Players Murder Mystery scheduled for 3/21 at Catamount Arts Cabaret Space has been canceled.
• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute lectures on 3/19 and 3/26 (ppd. until May)
• St. Johnsbury Band, rehearsals postponed until 4/6
• The Vermont Humanities presentation of “We Are All Fast Food Workers Now” at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum that was set for 4/1 has been postponed.
• St. Johnsbury Athenaeum will be closed until further notice.
— Pick-up services available M-Sat. Call (802) 747-8291 for more info. WiFi will be available in vicinity of entrance/parking lot.
WATERFORD
• Davies Library book club, Waterford Woolies, rug-hooking and library trustees meeting have been canceled for March.
OPEN FOR TAKEOUT
(and delivery where indicated)
The following restaurants will continue to offer take out during state ordered shutdowns.
BETHLHEM
• Cold Mountain Cafe, 2015 Main St., (603) 869-2500
• Rek-Lis Brewing Company, 2085 Main St., (603) 991-2357
• Rosa Flamingo’s, 2312 Main St., (603) 869-3111
• The Maia Papaya, 2161 Main St., (603) 869-9900
EAST BURKE
• Auntie Dee Dee’s Homemade VT Baked Goods, 185 Mountain Rd., (802) 525-1206
• Cafe Lotti, 603 Route 114, (802) 427-3633
• NEK Country Store, 466 Route 114, (802) 626-4611
FRANCONIA
• The Dutch Treat, 317 Main St., (603) 823-8851
LANCASTER
• Granite Grind, 70 Main St., (603) 788-8211
• Lancaster House of Pizza, 95 Main St., (603) 788-0964
— Delivery available
• Polish Princess Bakery, 73 Main St., (603) 788-8222
• Scorpios Pizza and Sports Pub, 180 Main St., (603) 788-3660
LITTLETON
• Alburritos, 106 Main St., (603) 444-3338
— Delivery available through Kirk’s Delivery (603) 616-6116
• Chang Thai Cafe, 77 Main St., (603) 444-8810
— Delivery available through Kirk’s Delivery (603) 616-6116
• Gold House Pizza, 87 Main St., (603) 444-6190
— Delivery available through Kirk’s Delivery (603) 616-6116
• Healthy Rhino, Littleton
— Will conduct business through locked doors, via phone orders only, during limited daytime hours (M-Sat., 9-3), until further notice.
• The Inkwell Coffee & Teahouse, 42 Mill St., (603) 324-0942
• Jing Fong, 60 Main St., (603) 444-6688
— Delivery available through Kirk’s Delivery (603) 616-6116
• Littleton Freehouse Taproom & Eatery, 28 Cottage St., (603) 575-5410
LYNDONVILLE
• Cafe Sweet Basil, 32 Depot St., (802) 626-9713
• Freighthouse Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad St., (802) 626-1400
• Hoagie’s, 6583 Memorial Drive, (802) 626-1177
— Delivery available
• Lyndonville Bagel Depot, 721 Broad St., (802) 626-3574
• Lyndonville House of Pizza, 93 Broad St., (802) 626-4500 or 626-5315
— Delivery available
• Miss Lyndonville Diner, 686 Broad St., (802) 636-9890
• Mosaic, 930 Broad St., (802) 626-9306
— Take out and drive through
• The Pizza Man, 663 Broad St., (802) 626-4766
— Delivery available
NEWPORT
• Hoagie’s, 59 Waterfront Plaza, (802) 334-0200
— Delivery available
SUGAR HILL
• Polly’s Pancake Parlor, 672 Route 117, (603) 823-5575
WEST GLOVER
• Parker Pie Co., 161 County Rd., (802) 525-3366
BUSINESSES
The Following businesses have closed (temporarily or for the season) or altered services due to coronavirus concerns.
• Burke Mountain Ski Resort (closed winter operations as of 3/14)
• Craftsbury Outdoor Center (closed winter operations as of 3/15)
— Fitness classes on hiatus until at least 4/1
• Evergreen Sportscenter, Lisbon
— The following activities are postpoined indefinitely: All swim lessons, all gymnastics classes, all tennis lessons, aqua aerobics, preschool open gym and swim, CrossFit classes, birthday parties and school groups.
— The upstairs fitness center will remain open via 24 hour access; the front desk, pool tennis and CrossFit areas will be open limited hours 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Happy Star Chinese Restaurant, Lancaster (closed until 4/8)
• Jay Peak Ski Resort (closed winter operations as of 3/14)
• Kaze Martial Arts, Lancaster (closed 3/16-21)
— Will revisit the situation weekly to determine re-opening date.
• Kingdom Gymnastics, St. Johnsbury (closed 3/16-4/6)
• Lago Trattoria, Newport (closed until 4/6)
• Littleton Diner, Littleton (closed until 4/8)
• Loon Mountain Resort (suspended winter operations as of 3/15)
• Pica Pica Filipino Restaurant, St. Johnsbury (reopening TBD)
• Ride Indoor Fitness, Littleton (closed 3/16-21)
— Will revisit the situation weekly to determine re-opening date.
• Serenity Spa, Lyndonville, permanent closing date was moved up to 3/15.
• The Warehouse, Newport (closed until 4/6)
HEALTH & WELNESS
• Barton Fall Prevention Tai Chi is suspended
• Barton Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is suspended
• Barton Chamber Matter of Balance is canceled
• Lyndon Darling Inn Matter of Balance is canceled
• Peacham Fall Prevention Tai Chi is suspended
• UCC St. Johnsbury Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is suspended
• North Country Hospital (Newport) and NVRH (St. Johnsbury) have canceled public meetings.
• The Effective Communications for Caregivers Class scheduled for March 24 at North Country Hospital has been canceled.
• The monthly Alzheimer’s support group for March is canceled and the April meeting will take place at the St. Johnsbury NEKCOA office on 481 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
• The March Kinship support group is also canceled.
MUNICIPALITIES
• All public meetings and events at the Coventry Community Center are canceled through at least March 30. Town officials will assess the situation at that time to determine next steps. Town officers and employees will still be on site and available to assist people by telephone and email. clerk@coventryvt.org; 802-754-2288.
• Derby Municipal Offices will be closed to the public until April 6. Staff will be available by phone or email. To reach Town of Derby Office Staff, for the Clerk’s Office call 802-766-4906 or email: derbytownclerk@derbyvt.org or derbytc3@derbyvt.org.
• The Newark Town Clerks Office will be closed for public traffic until further notice. Staff will be available by phone or email Tues, Wed. & Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to answer phone calls and emails. Public record research will be allowed by appointment only. Call 802-467-3336 with any questions or concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.