A member of the St. Johnsbury School community has tested postive for COVID-19.
St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca announced via email and automated call Sunday evening that a member of the school community had tested positive for the coronavirus and as a result the entire school would switch to remote learning for today.
This makes St. Johnsbury School one of only a few schools in the state to have a school member test positive. Last week state health officials indicated there had been fewer than six cases total in three schools across the state thus far. None of the cases had been because of transmission within the schools, said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during a state press conference last week.
“Today we learned about a member of our school community who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” said Ricca. “We have contacted the Health Department and a contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information. Please answer the phone if the Health Department reaches out to you. If you are not contacted in the next twenty-four hours, the Health Department does not consider you a case contact.”
Ricca indicated that since the contract tracing had only begun Sunday evening, Monday, Sept. 28 would be a remote learning day for all PreK – 8 students.
“No students are to come to the building tomorrow. The only staff coming to the building will be the Leadership Team, the District Office, Facilities, and our Food Services,” said Ricca. “This will also allow us to clean and disinfect our building per the guidelines of the Health Department.”
Ricca recommended that the community take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, staying home if you are sick, and calling a primary care provider if someone has symptoms of COVID-19.
Ricca said any student or staff member with a positive test for COVID-19 will not return to campus until they are healthy.
Ricca said due to medical privacy laws, the school can not release the name of the individual with COVID-19, nor did he say if the positive test was a student or staff member.
“I know that this news will cause anxiety,” said Ricca. “Know we are doing everything that we can to limit the transmission and that we will continue to communicate tomorrow as we get more information about what the rest of the week will look like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.