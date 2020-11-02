The Northeast Kingdom broke the 100 mark for COVID-19 cases following a weekend that saw all three counties add new cases.

According to the Vermont Health Department, cases ticked up across the region. Orleans County led the way with 8 new cases since Friday. Essex County added 4 additional cases with 2 each on Saturday and Sunday. Caledonia County added 2 new cases this weekend.

As of Monday morning’s report, Caledonia County had 46 cases, Orleans County had 43 cases, and Essex County had 11 cases, for a total of 100 cases. The region has added 33 of those cases in the last 2 weeks as statewide numbers have increased in recent weeks and state officials warn Vermonter’s to take extra caution and adhere to health guidance to stem the spread of cases.

On Monday afternoon St. Johnsbury Academy announced a member of the SJA community had tested positive.

“On Monday, November 2nd, we learned that one member of our Academy community has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Headmaster Sharon Howell in an email to the school community. “As always, our priority is to be as transparent as we can in communicating with you while respecting medical confidentiality and privacy. We can share that the individual has not been physically on campus since October 22, and we are working directly with the Vermont Department of Health as they have begun the contact tracing process.”

Howell encouraged the SJA community to answer the phone if contacted by the Vermont Health Department and to quarantine and get a test if instructed to do so.

The Academy has not been recommended to cease in-person activities by the Health Department at this point, said Howell, repeating that the individual had not been on campus for nearly two weeks.

“We will continue to communicate closely with you as we have any updates to the situation, and as we make decisions about how to move forward,” said Howell. “As ever, the safety of our community is paramount, and we are prepared to suspend activities or to move instruction fully remote if that is what is recommended or if we feel it is necessary.”

SJA is the latest school to have had a positive case within its community. Lyndon Town School, Burke Town School and Derby Town School have also had positive cases identified in recent days and had to temporarily shift at least part of its classes to remote learning.

Last week state officials warned Vermonters to double down on health advice to protect themselves and their communities. The state’s most recent modeling suggests the recent increase in daily cases, which has averaged just over 20 cases per day since Oct. 22 could lead to a tripling of daily cases by the end of November if people don’t turn things around.

On Friday the Health Department released a report that says the average number of close contacts connected with each positive case has increased in the last couple months. The average number of contacts per positive cases the week of Oct. 18-24 was 4.4 people, compared to less than 3 in early summer.

The increase in positive cases is compounded by the increase in close contacts, warned state officials.

The most recent town by town report released by the Health Department on Friday shows Lyndon continues to see the most cases in the NEK since the start of the pandemic, with 19 total cases as of Oct. 28. Lyndon has the 20th highest case count in the state. Greensboro has the 2nd highest case count in the NEK with 8, followed by Waterford, St. Johnsbury and Newport City each with 6. This week St. Johnsbury and Newport City crossed the threshold of at least 6 cases for the Health Department to specify the specific total number of cases within a town. Over two dozen other NEK towns have between 1 and 5 cases.

NH Cases

Across the river cases continue to climb at an even higher pace than the Northeast Kingdom. According to the New Hampshire Health Department there are 64 cases in Coos County and 69 current cases in Grafton County. Many North Country towns are reporting current cases, with clusters in Colebrook and Berlin.