COVID-19 Outbreak Kills 2 At Craftsbury Community Care Center

CRAFTSBURY — Two elderly residents have died from COVID-19 since Christmas Day at the Craftsbury Community Care Center, state and center officials said Thursday.

The deaths occurred during an outbreak affecting 15 residents - including the two who died - and 13 staff members of the assisted living facility as of mid-afternoon Thursday, said Penelope Doherty, a member of the center’s board of directors.

That’s almost all the residents currently at the Craftsbury Community Care Center and almost half the staff, officials said.

Doherty’s 90-year-old mother Eva is a resident of the center and has tested positive but is doing well, she said.

One resident died Dec. 25 and the other on Tuesday, according to Ben Truman, public information officer with the Vermont Department of Health. They were a woman over the age of 90 and a man over the age of 70, he said.

The two people who died were in other health care facilities at the time of their deaths for treatment beyond the scope of Craftsbury Community Care Center, which does not provide skilled nursing services, Doherty said. One person was receiving hospice care and the other was hospitalized, she said.

Another resident is also in a hospital for COVID-19 symptoms but is doing well, Doherty said.

The 12 other residents who tested positive for COVID-19 who are remaining at the center are in stable condition, including Doherty’s mother, Doherty said.

She said those who need it are being treated with monoclonal anti-bodies, approved in November by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Doherty’s own mother received it, she said.

Other information about these residents is not released due to privacy requirements, officials said.

Several other residents and the rest of the staff continued to test negative for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Doherty said.

The center can accommodate 24 residents. Doherty said she could not provide an exact number as of Thursday afternoon as to how many residents are currently at the center.

So far since the pandemic began, 38 people in Craftsbury have tested positive for COVID-19 - including the 28 involved in the care center outbreak, said Katie Warchut, public health communications officer with the Vermont Department of Health.

The care center outbreak is not linked to community spread in the Craftsbury area, Warchut stated.

Doherty is handling public outreach to free up the executive director and staff so they can help the residents and other staff, she said.

The workload right now is “very difficult,” she said.

“I have nothing but praise for that staff. They stay upbeat, they are so committed to care. I am amazed at how quickly they sprung into action.”

Other assisted living and nursing homes in the region along with the Departments of Health and independent living services have “been extremely helpful,” Doherty said.

They have provided relief staff, filling gaps in services, she said.

She likened it to Mutual Aid among fire departments.

“When somebody’s in trouble, everybody wraps around,” she said.

A call has gone out for assistance at the Craftsbury Community Care Center on social media.

They are asking for anyone who had COVID-19 and is past the point of infecting others and is now testing negative to work temporarily at the center in both direct care or non-direct work, like helping take meals from kitchen to resident’s doors or laundry.

They are urging people not to drop off food donations at the center, which lacks the staff to safely handle it right now.

Any donated food should go in honor of the center to the Hardwick Area Food Pantry of which Craftsbury is a part, according to the Craftsbury Neighbor to Neighbor site on Facebook.

Other donations may go to Penelope Doherty, P.O. Box 38, Craftsbury, VT 05826.