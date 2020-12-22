COVID Claims Another NEK Life

While coronavirus cases have declined for several days across the region, COVID-19 claimed another Northeast Kingdom life.

The Vermont Health Department announced Tuesday that a third Caledonia County resident has died due to COVID-19. The Health Department reported the individual was a male in his 60s and was in a health care setting at the time of his death.

This is the sixth Northeast Kingdom resident to have died since the pandemic began nine months ago, with 3 in Caledonia County and 3 in Orleans County. The six deaths represent just over 1 percent of all NEK cases. The statewide data shows 1.7 % of cases have resulted in death.

While recent daily case numbers have declined in the NEK, the Health Department reported the state is monitoring an active outbreak at Craftsbury Community Care Center has had 17 cases among residents and staff in the last week. According to the residential home’s website Craftsbury Community Care Center serves up to 24 residents.

This week the Northeast Kingdom has gone from adding 11 cases on Dec. 18 to just a single new case on Monday, reports data from the Health Department. This continues the decline in the region’s 7-day average of new cases from just over 15 cases a day on Dec. 7 to nearly half that following Tuesday’s case report.

During the statewide virus media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott highlighted recent gains the state has made in stemming the surge in cases that started in early November and eased some recent restrictions as a result, including allowing households to gather with one other household during the holidays.

“While cases are higher than we would like, they are better than we have seen in weeks,” said Scott, citing a decline in regional case growth over the last week and stabilizing daily numbers in Vermont. “I want to thank Vermonters for their work and sacrifices in getting us to this point.”

Scott said the enhanced restrictions that had been in place for over a month were showing signs of working.

“I know this has been hard, especially not being able to gather with family, but it has made a difference,” said Scott.

Scott said Tuesday’s developments were attributed in part to the encouraging news in case counts and improved state capacity for testing and contact tracing.

“Before I get into those details I want to stress there is a risk of COVID transmission when people gather, especially indoors and without masking,” warned Scott, who noted the state recommends those who gather to follow up the holidays with a COVID test 7 days later.

Along with limited sports team activities, Scott announced outdoor recreation like sledding, snowshoeing and other activities can resume with multiple households under the prior guidance of masking and distancing.

“I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level out our number of cases and start to see a decrease,” said Scott. “But it’s important to remember that the gains we’ve made are fragile and we will only hold them if we remain smart.”

That point was underscored for the Northeast Kingdom both by the latest death in Caledonia County but also a late afternoon email from St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca who announced to the school community that administrators had been notified of additional cases in the 5th and 7th grade cohorts.

“Today we did learn of positive cases in our 5th and 7th-grade families,” wrote Ricca in an email to school families. “However, since the impacted individuals were proactive and followed the safety protocols, there was no exposure to anyone on campus.”

Should these cases be counted in the Health Department and Agency of Education report on school-based cases, they would bring St. Johnsbury School’s case count from the three included in the Dec. 20 report to 5.

As of the Dec. 20 report there had been 232 cases within Vermont’s k-12 schools since September, with 30 cases reported in the last week.

According to that report St. Johnsbury Academy has had the highest number of cases from any Vermont school with 8. The second highest has been Lyndon Town School with 6 cases. Other NEK schools that have had reported cases include Albany Community School (2), Blue Mountain Union (1), Brighton Elementary School (2), Burke Town School (1), Cabot School (1), Canaan Schools (2), Concord School (1), Craftsbury Schools (1), Danville School (2), Derby Elementary School (3), Glover Community School (1), Good Shepherd Catholic School (1), Hazen UHS (1), Lyndon Institute (1), North Country UHS (1), North Country Union Jr HS (3), Troy Elementary School (3).