COVID Crisis Unfolding At Nursing Hospital

WEST STEWARTSTOWN — The coronavirus outbreak at the Coos County Nursing Hospital has increased to 58 cases among residents and staff, the facility reported Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began Monday, a total of 25 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two have died.

Meanwhile, 33 employees have also tested positive.

In response, the 85-bed facility has expanded its COVID Isolation Unit and requested additional PPE, specifically N95 masks.

In a social media post Wednesday evening, administrator Laura Mills offered a first-hand account of the nursing hospital situation.

“This virus is so much more contagious and frightening than we knew. Our home is close-knit, and the residents and staff are so used to spending time together that the separation was very difficult. Seeing how this virus has spread has made that even more apparent,” Mills wrote. “How do you not spend time with a resident, not give hugs where they are needed, or keep the residents apart from their friends? There was a comment on our Facebook page that pretty much summed it up, if we segregate the residents from family and friends, we might stop the virus but then lose them to loneliness. Now we are facing the reality of losing them to this virus. There is no easy answer.”

During the outbreak, the nursing hospital has canceled activities and encouraged residents to remain in their rooms.

Visits have been discontinued except for video visits, telephone calls, and end-of-life visits for three residents who passed this week.

Several local nurses have picked up shifts to help with staffing until the nursing hospital’s staff are cleared to return from quarantine.

“I am so moved by this outpouring of support from our community. I do not have the words to thank these ladies enough,” Mills wrote, adding, “another bit of good news is that some of our earliest employee cases will be able to start coming back starting this week and into this weekend. They should give this tired crew some much-needed relief.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous good Samaritan left notes on the windshields of nursing hospital staff Wednesday.

They read, “Just a quick note to let you know how APPRECIATED you are for your BRAVE DEDICATION! Your HARD WORK and CARE do NOT go unseen. You continue every day to show up to work and care for our communities’ loved ones, and for that WE LOVE YOU! YOU are OUR HOMETOWN HERO!! May you find the STRENGTH to ENDURE this storm! Keeping YOU close in our HEARTS and THOUGHTS for some relief. Much care, concern, and love.”

The nursing hospital outbreak comes during an explosion of cases in Coos County.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 23 active cases in Colebrook, 23 in Berlin, 21 in Stewartstown, eight in Pittsburg, five in Clarksville, and at least one in Carroll, Columbia, Dalton, Gorham, Jefferson, Lancaster, Milan, Northumberland, Randolph, Stratford, and Whitefield.

The state currently has 2,394 active cases.

To date, New Hampshire has reported 13,148 cases, 800 hospitalizations, and 492 deaths.