Firefighters, highway workers and utility repair workers are scrambling to address multiple problems related to strong wind that blew through early this morning.
Concord Firefighters were called to Glenside Lane in Concord about 6:35 a.m. for a tree that landed on a mobile home. The initial call indicated that the occupants might have been trapped inside, but first responders determined that everyone was outside of the home. The home sustained heavy damage.
On the Oregon Road in Lunenburg, motorists reported being caught between downed trees covering the road.
A large tree fell across Costa Avenue in St. Johnsbury, avoiding nearby houses on either side. A road crew from St. Johnsbury was on scene removing the tree a few minutes after 7 a.m.
Power outages were reported throughout the region. Green Mountain Power reported efforts throughout the night to address the outages. At 9:20 this morning, GMP reported over 20,000 customers had power problems from 149 towns. Among its towns covered in the Northeast Kingdom, Danville and Lunenburg show the highest number of customers without power: Danville at 1,075 and Lunenburg at 600. There are 114 locations without power in St. Johnsbury, 416 in Concord and 276 in Waterford.
According to GMP, forecasters say the strong winds will intensify and continue through this afternoon, and more outages are expected and widespread damage means restoration work could be slow going in some locations.
“This storm packed a one-two punch of strong wind, and forecasters tell us the worst winds could be today. We are responding as quickly and safely as possible for customers, but we want them to be alert, and prepared for outages,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s Chief Field Operations Executive.
