CHARLESTON — A nationwide search for a dangerous career criminal wanted for a stack of serious crimes ended on a rural road in the Northeast Kingdom this week, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service.
Douglas C. Smith Jr., 31, a convicted felon and sex offender had not been seen since January and had been featured on several national television crime shows seeking his location, the marshals service said.
He was wanted in nearby New Hampshire on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, second degree assault, bail violations on underlying offenses for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon & reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, officials said. He also was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and voting fraud, they said.
Authorities said Smith also could be a key witness in the mysterious death of a New Hampshire woman found stuffed in a washer-dryer at the bottom of a pond in Grafton, N.H. in 2018, authorities said.
When Smith and his wife, Ashley, were tenants of a home in Main Street in Grafton, N.H. in 2018, they shared the living quarters with Trish Haynes, 26, who was last seen alive in late June or July 2018, prosecutors said. Her body was found in Grants Pond in a remote part of Grafton in September 2018.
The case, which was ruled a homicide, remains an open investigation.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department provided a break in the fugitive case because of an unrelated online $1,600 fraud investigation case, officials said. Sheriff Trevor Colby and Deputy Sheriff Matt Thomas had been tracking a suspect, who claimed he lived in Lunenburg.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said three state search warrants were used in an effort to locate Smith, who was eventually traced to Charleston in neighboring Orleans County.
About 10 deputy U.S. Marshals were part of the raiding team that hit a home on Hudson Road in Charleston shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Colby said.
Smith was located outside of a residence, where he had been staying with friends while using the name “Robert,” the marshals service said. Smith initially complied with commands, but once he determined he was getting arrested he resisted attempts to go into handcuffs, they said.
Smith was quickly subdued with a Taser and handcuffed by the task force without any further incident, the marshals service said. He was later lodged at the prison in Newport.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jen Barrett said Smith was arraigned Wednesday in Vermont Superior Court in Newport on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He agreed to waive extradition back to New Hampshire.
Smith apparently was returned to New Hampshire by Wednesday evening. He could not be found in a Vermont prison.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department issued Smith a court citation for the fraud case it investigated, the marshals service said. The purported victim in Ohio reported he had purchased vehicle parts he had located on Facebook from an individual under the Facebook name “Michael Andrews,” Illuzzi said. He said the purchased items were never provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.