Danville officials and residents have taken up the perennial discussion of what should become of the town’s former train station.
This month the Danville Train Station Committee met for the first time, setting an ambitious goal of envisioning, designing and funding a renewed purpose for the historic building that has served as a transfer station since the mid-’90s.
The committee, which was created by the Planning Commission with approval from the select board, selected planner Michael Hogue to serve as chair of the committee on Jan. 5.
“We really are just getting started,” said Hogue, while noting the question of what to do with the station has been on the table for years.
The new committee was born out of the Danville Village to Village project in 2018 which looked to find ways to better incorporate the rail trail into the economic and cultural fabric of the town and the station was part of that community outreach effort.
Helping the current effort are three co-chairs in Sally Fishburn, Kate Whitehead and Kitty Toll, said Hogue. Fishburn will lead a group to focus on the historic preservation of the building, Whitehead’s group will explore potential uses for the structure and Toll’s group will tackle fundraising.
“The discussion about what to do with the railroad station has been going on for a long time,” said Hogue. “The real issue is purpose. What are we going to do with it? What is it that best fits the culture and will of Danville while also becoming an economic engine for Danville.”
Hogue said an offshoot of the Village To Village project was the possibility of incorporating and highlighting the history of Danville and the station, and one thought is the Danville Historic Society may develop a use and presence in the old passenger portion of the station, which occupies about 1/3 of the structure. However, at this stage of the committee’s work, all options are open and the group is looking forward to advancing the work that Hogue speculates could take a couple of years to accomplish.
Hogue is hopeful the committee will be able to explore potential uses and narrow it down to a few choices for Danville residents to consider within 6 months time. He then hopes that fundraising and renovation could be completed within a year to 18 months of that.
As part of the process, the committee intends to study the successes and challenges of other repurposed train stations along the rail trail and around Vermont. Hogue said there are between 20 and 30 such stations that they can learn from and a half dozen are great examples they will draw advice and inspiration from.
“There’s a great camaraderie of train buffs,” said Hogue of the positive response from people who have repurposed other stations around the state.
The committee has also wasted little time getting down to details. According to the minutes of the first meeting, Fishburn, who is a specialist in historic building preservation, has already begun reviewing the building’s condition and recommended that the chimney, which has no internal support, either be shored up with 2x4s to avoid it falling off into the parking area or removed for safety considerations.
The group also discussed some funding sources and further building assessment needs as well as efforts underway to get the building listed on state and federal historic registries, which would open avenues to preservation funding.
The building will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its opening this August.
During the discussion the committee covered the likelihood of moving the recycling center to a different facility, finding a purpose that would generate income to support the upkeep of the building, and to hopefully tie the rail trail further to the town.
All agreed that identifying the future use/s of the building was the critical first step before designing renovations and seeking funding.
The committee will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. As a public body, the meetings are open to the public and Hogue said the group would welcome any member of the public looking to contribute to the effort.
For now, the meetings will be held by zoom and the details are posted on the town’s website.
“We are happy to have people listen in and if they want to participate they can, as long as it is helpful,” said Hogue.
