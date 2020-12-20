Deer season is over and the results are trickling in: both Vermont and New Hampshire saw more participation than expected.

Staff from Vermont’s Fish & Wildlife Department and New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department attributed this to COVID-19.

“I think what happened was that the pandemic gave people a lot more time [available to hunt],” said Chris Saunders, project coordinator for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Vermont only sold a few more licenses than they expected, according to Saunders, but hunting was up significantly in N.H.

According to N.H. Fish and Game Licensing Supervisor Susan Perry, general hunting licenses for residents were up about 4,500 and non-resident hunting licenses were up by 1,000 — and that’s only counting licenses issued through October of this year. Last year, N.H. sold 45,664 resident general hunting licenses and 10,631 nonresident ones.

“I’d assume it’s because everybody’s home,” Perry said.

Harvest was up in N.H. too: according to Andrew Timmins, wildlife biologist with Fish & Game, this year was the fourth highest on record. Timmins said this was “kind of anticipated” because deer populations are strong from mild winters, as well as there being more days this year when hunters were allowed to take female deer.

Though numbers were up statewide, Northern N.H. had about an average year. Timmins attributes this to the lack of snow during the bulk of this year’s deer season.

“With snow: one, you can tell where deer are due to tracks. Two, deer show up better on a white landscape. Plus, it makes walking quieter,” said Timmins. “A lot of hunters really want snow.”

Regulation Changes In Vermont

In Vermont, Saunders says hunting participation was up slightly, which is notable given that it had been decreasing at a rate of about 1 percent per year. Saunders does not think there were a lot of new hunters, rather more people added archery or muzzleloader tags on to their license.

Vermont made a number of deer season regulation changes this year designed to increase the number of hunters, as well as decrease the number of does, due to concern about the number of future hunters, as well as there being too many deer.

“The increased antlerless doe hunting opportunities were done with the knowledge that, with climate change and a number of other factors, we need more ways to kill more does to keep them in balance with what the habitat can support,” said Saunders.

Vermont added a new early muzzleloader season that was doe-only, plus a much longer archery season.

The number of people who participated in the novice adult hunting season, new this year, was considerably higher than VT Fish & Wildlife anticipated; 1061 people participated.

“We were anticipating, based on previous years of hunter education information, that number to be around 300,” Saunders said.

“It’s way too early to make conjectures about that, but hunter education was online this year because of the pandemic and a lot more people than usual took hunter ed.”

Hunter education is a free legislatively-mandated hunter safety course run by Fish & Wildlife. However, Saunders pointed out that not all who took the safety course bought a hunting license.

Saunders does not expect some of these increases to last “once life gets back to normal.”

Nick Fortin, deer project leader with Vt. Fish & Wildlife, said Vermont’s overall harvest would probably be up a little bit over last year, most likely because of regulation changes and the increase in archery add-on tags.

Curtis Smiley, president and director of the Vermont Big Game Trophy Club, a record-keeping club for Vermont-caught deer, bear, moose and turkey, said it has been a record year.

“2020 will go down as possibly the best year in our club history,” Smiley said in an email on Friday. “We expect to see as many as 200 new entries and we have 3 new state records pending.”

Gun Stores Report In

At the Village Gun Store in Whitefield, N.H., owner Josh Dagnese said they had a record year for firearms between COVID-19 and this summer’s police brutality protests.

“Everybody and their brother plus about eight to 10 million other people decided they wanted to buy all the guns and ammo they could,” said Dagnese. “So when hunting season hit, it was hard to really decipher who was just getting hunting stuff.”

Dagnese did hear a lot of people talking about hunting, some who got trophy deer and some who got nothing.

The Village Gun store had a hard time keeping ammunition in stock due to a nation-wide shortage.

“Mom and pop shops like ours get the scraps [after national and online companies],” said Dagnese. “We’ve been extremely limited on guns and ammunition.”

Larry Thibault, owner of Riteway Sports in Hardwick, did not see much change other than people not bringing in their deer to be weighed due to an online reporting option. Hunters must report their deer to the state of Vermont within 48 hours, and Riteway is a big game reporting station.

“We didn’t do any weigh ins,” said Thibault. “I’m a very busy store, right on the main drag and there’s an absolute zoo when somebody comes in with a nice deer: people park on the side of the road, they’ll run over there, half of them won’t have masks. Without that, I’m going to be waiting just like any regular person just to see how the season was.”

Hunting licenses for 2021 for both states are now available.