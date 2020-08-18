Deputy Sheriff Accused Of Trading Cash And Gifts For Nude Photos, Sex

The investigation into Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell involves allegations that he traded money and gifts for nude photos from two local women and paid hundreds of dollars to a third woman for sexual services at his home and in his Sheriff’s Department cruiser at a local gun range.
That’s according court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record through a public records request on Tuesday.
Bunnell, who was second in command at the Sheriff’s Department, has been on paid leave since the accusations were made against him in an application for a search warrant requested in April by investigators from the Vermont State Police (VSP).
While the court did release a heavily redacted version of the warrant application in May, most of it was sealed following a hearing for 90 days by Judge Robert Bent.
The seal expired on Friday evening.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no criminal charges had been filed against Capt. Bunnell in connection with the investigation.
Naked Photos
The affidavit submitted by VSP Detective Sgt. Jacob A. Metayer details an investigation into Capt. Bunnell that began after St. Johnsbury police officers discovered social media interactions between Capt. Bunnell and an accused drug dealer they arrested in February.
According to the affidavit, Det. Metayer was investigating a report that the accused drug dealer was providing naked photos to Capt. Bunnell and was asking for an undisclosed favor.
When he was interviewed by state police about the allegations, Capt. Bunnell said it was all a big misunderstanding.
According to the report, Bunnell said he had known the woman for years and that when he found out she was trying to stop using drugs he gave her a cell phone and “$20 here and there.”
But as detectives continued to question Capt. Bunnell, more details began to emerge.
“ {The woman} advised him that she wasn’t going to be able to pay him back and Bunnell told her that he knew that and requested she send pictures,” wrote Det. Metayer in his report. “He claimed he did not intend for her to send naked pictures, but she interpreted this request as him asking for naked pictures and sent him some.”
Bunnell then allowed detectives to examine his personal iPad where they allegedly found numerous other pictures of naked women.
“Bunnell advised {the accused drug dealer} was the only person he had given money to and asked for a nude picture in return,” wrote Det. Metayer.
But then Bunnell revealed more, said police.
‘Weird Relationship’
“He later advised he had given another woman money for naked pictures, identifying her as {a woman} from Cabot,” wrote Det. Metayer. “He advised he had taken her shopping and paid for clothing for her. In return, he asked for naked pictures. He advised this exchange had occurred last fall…Bunnell advised that within the last year he had received naked pictures of {the woman} and had given her money for the pictures.”
The woman told police that she knew Bunnell was a police officer and that he had once transported her from jail.
She also told investigators that she was in a “weird relationship” with him.
“{She} advised she would send Bunnell naked pictures in exchange for money,” wrote Det. Metayer.
In The Cruiser
According to police, Bunnell also admitted to once having sex with women in a police cruiser.
“He was asked if he ever had sex with anyone in his police cruiser?,” reads the report. “Bunnell advised that ‘a long time ago’ while he was working for St. Johnsbury PD, he had sex with two women that he had been dating at the time. Both women had met him and had sex in his cruiser while he was on duty.”
Police say Bunnell also admitted to giving money to a third woman. .
“ {The woman} was someone that Bunnell had known from around town and had arrested her one time,” wrote Det. Metayer. “He knew she was struggling, was into using drugs and was claiming to be trying to get clean. He had given her money to help her out. He also advised that he had sex with {the woman} 1 to 2 times, at his house. The last time he gave {her} money he had given her loose change.”
Detectives then interviewed the woman who told them Bunnell would write “weird sexual stuff to her” on social media and that he paid her in cash for having sex with him.
“During the summer of 2019 Bunnell promised her that he would make her tickets disappear and help her get her license reinstated,” reads Det. Metayer’s report. “She advised he knew she was suspended for having multiple unpaid tickets. In return, he wanted her to have sex with him….She also believed that Bunnell engaged in similar activity with other women, in particular drug addicts.”
The woman told investigators that when she would meet him she would drive with a suspended license and intoxicated but Capt. Bunnell did not arrest her.
At The Gun Range
“ {She} advised that she had sex with Bunnell 5 to 7 times,” wrote Det. Metayer. “Each time she had to be intoxicated in order to go through with it as Bunnell made her feel uncomfortable. She advised she would meet him, sometimes he was on duty for the Sheriff’s Department and sometimes he was off duty. She met him at his residence and they also drove his cruiser to the gun range in St. Johnsbury where they had sex…She advised he gave her $300 to $400 over several payments. She advised one time he gave her a bunch of coins after having sex with her. She had to take them to the grocery store to put them in the coin machine,” according to the report.
Police said Bunnell is also accused of threatening to report the woman’s alcohol and drug abuse to the Vermont Department of Children & Families.
Sheriff Not Aware
Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney said Tuesday he has unaware of the allegations against Capt. Bunnell when he placed him on “temporary leave” in April even though the state police report indicates he was informed of the investigation by St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page.
“I was not aware of that,” said Shatney on Tuesday. “I was not involved with anything with the investigation and I’m waiting to hear the report from the state.”
Shatney, who allowed Capt. Bunnell to keep his Sheriff’s Department cruiser at his home for months after he was suspended, said he did speak with Chief Page about Bunnell but not in detail about the investigation.
“He contacted me with something on the.. ah, with an investigation that they were performing but didn’t disclose what it was about,” said Shatney. “That’s when the state stepped in and started the investigation.”
The affidavit also indicates that Capt. Bunnell discussed the investigation with Sheriff Shatney.
“Shatney reported that Bunnell had told him about these messages and photographs,” reads the Det. Metayer’s affidavit.
But again, Shatney denied any knowledge of the details of the investigation and said that Bunnell only reported to him in very general terms.
“He said that he had contact with someone who is part of a St. Johnsbury investigation,” said Shatney.
Bunnell remains employed by the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Shatney. “Whatever actions Steve took it does not represent the agency or employees there. I’m not feeling warm and fuzzy right now…Once I look into this further and I get the report then I’ll make a decision at that time.”
