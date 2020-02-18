Derby Landowners To Pave Way For Future Developments

DERBY — Landowners plan to subdivide and regrade four acres of open land on Derby’s busy commercial corridor to make it attractive to potential future developers.
The property is currently an open field with busy snowmobile trails and signs that rise above nearby U.S. Route 5, known locally as the Derby Road.
Derby Zoning Administrator Bob Kelley said the property is a good location for future development. He said owners Nancy Cass and Terrill Judd have said they do not have developers already interested in the properties.
The property is located between the headquarters of Community National Bank to the east and wraps around Newport Rental Center to the west.
It also includes an existing office for Cass Insurance next to Newport Rental Center. That building is accessible by a private drive that also serves Newport Rental, storage units and the Century 21 Farm and Forest commercial plaza.
Cass and Judd are seeking an Act 250 permit amendment to convert the property into three lots, to regrade the largest lot on Route 5, and extend water and sewer lines into the site.
They have permission from the Vermont Agency of Transportation for a new commercial entrance off Route 5 to the largest parcel.
The District 7 Environmental Commission has issued a draft permit amendment that will take effect March 5 unless there are issues that warrant a hearing. It’s being treated as a minor application.
The sewer extension would run from Community Drive under Route 5 to the lot off Route, according to the draft permit.
The owners plan to remove 46,000 cubic yards of soil from the Route 5 lot site. The owners already have primary agricultural soil mitigation approval.
The grading is expected to reduce runoff. The fill could be used on nearby lots, Kelley said.
The amendment does not allow for any construction or other improvements.
In a cover letter on behalf of Cass and Judd to the District 7 Commission’s coordinator, engineer Jeffrey Olesky states that there is no development being proposed right now.
“One of the goals of this project is to perform significant regrading of proposed Lot 3 in an effort to make it more marketable for potential future commercial development,” Olesky wrote.
Any future development would likely require more town and state permitting, he stated.
The Derby Development Review Board voted unanimously to approve the proposed project’s site plan and subdivision.
