Derby Man Held After Making Threats Against Derby Village Store, NEKHS

NEWPORT CITY — A Derby man being treated for a mental illness tried to buy a gun through a neighbor and then threatened to kill everyone at Northeast Kingdom Human Services and the Derby Village Store, Vermont State Police say.
State police say John Barclay, 38, repeatedly called his case worker at NEKHS and state police and made violent threats, saying he was going to “shoot up the NEKHS building and all of the people inside it with an AK-47” and then kill himself.
State police arrested Barclay Saturday. He did not have a gun in his possession.
He was held at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail until he was arraigned Monday in Orleans Superior Court on a charge of criminal threatening.
Judge Howard VanBenthuysen set bail at $10,000 and ordered Barclay held in prison even if he can make bail until he can be released into the custody of a responsible adult approved by the court.
A mental health screener said Barclay does not need to be hospitalized for treatment, the judge said.
The judge ordered Barclay to not contact and stay away from NEKHS in Derby, the store in Derby Center, their employees, and his NEKHS caseworker Rose Aldrich. The judge said Barclay may call Aldrich only to see if she can arrange to find someone to take custody of him so he can get out of prison.
A 12-year resident of Derby, he has no family in Vermont.
Barclay is not allowed to possess or use firearms or explosive devices or consume or possess alcohol. He must undergo substance abuse screening.Criminal threatening carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, the judge noted.
“In most states this would be a charge known as terroristic threats,” VanBenthuysen said.
“For whatever reason in Vermont it’s only a misdemeanor. … It would be hard to overstate the seriousness of these kinds of allegations.”
Barclay has a history of assaultive behavior in Massachusetts including an assault with a knife, Deputy Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva said.
Defense attorney Trudy Miller argued that Barclay should not be forced to find a person to be his custodian outside of prison. She said he has agreed to keep taking his medication.
Miller said another mental health organization could assist Barclay now that he is not allowed to be in touch with anyone at NEKHS.
She said Barclay would face jail until trial without mental health treatment if no one can be found to take responsibility for him outside of prison.
The judge was not swayed by that argument and said he doubted any other mental health organization would want to treat him as an outpatient given the nature of the threats.
VSP Sgt. Andrew Jensen and Trooper Joshua Mikkola said in affidavits that Barclay, a resident of Hinman Settler Road near the Derby Village Store, was known to them by past incidents.
Mikkola said a neighbor of Barclay warned police that Barclay “approached him and asked him to purchase a firearm,” with Barclay saying that he wanted to use it for protection and to “blow people away” in Newport. The neighbor refused, police said.
Trooper James Gallup circulated an email to members of the state police force about this attempt to buy a gun on Aug. 19, Mikkola said. On Friday, Aldrich said Barclay called her four times beginning at 10:01 p.m., telling her he was going to “shoot up the NEKHS building and all of the people inside with an AK-47,” and also blow up the building, Mikkola said.
She recorded the last two phone calls for police, Mikkola said.
Two hours later, Mikkola said Barclay called the state police, swearing at a dispatcher who hung up. He called back two more times, talking with Jensen.
Jensen said that Barclay announced he planned to shoot “every man, woman and child” at the Derby Village Store.
Jensen said Barclay had a dispute with the store over a bill of $24 for bread, cheese and butter.
On Saturday at 5:45 p.m., Jensen and Mikkola went to Barclay’s residence, where they found him “significantly intoxicated” and he repeated the threats against NEKHS and the store employees, they said.
Barclay also said he had a gun buried in dirt in his yard, police said.
They said they arrested him without incident.
