Derby School Board Accepts Hot Lunch Donation

DERBY — The Derby School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a check of $12,433.05 toward helping families in need pay for hot lunch for their students at Derby Elementary School.
But the board put off the decision about how to use the donated money until the board knows the number of families eligible for federal aid for free and reduced lunch and breakfast — and those who just miss the cutoff point and have to pay.
Knowing how many families are not quite able to receive support will help the board decide how to apply the donation to best meet the spirit of the donors.
The check was presented to school Principal Stacey Urbin Sept. 20 by parent Jason Griffith, who launched the independent private fundraiser on Facebook in early September. His intent was to raise enough money to help parents who struggle to afford to pay for their youngsters’ hot lunches, but who don’t qualify for the federal program.
Griffith raised $12,820, with $391.95 of the donations going to cover the fee by Facebook for the online fundraising platform and donation collection service.
There was some controversy over the fundraiser, which was launched without prior conversation with the school board or administrators. That left the school board uncertain how to apply the donations raised to the hot lunch program.
School board members said Tuesday that they should know the numbers of families in need before deciding what to do with the donation.
The school will know numbers next week, Urbin said. The deadline to apply for the federal program is Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Youngsters who might qualify but whose families have not applied yet will receive hot lunch through to Oct. 9, Urbin stated.
Usually about 5o to 52 percent of families are eligible for the program at Derby Elementary, she said. So far, almost 38 percent percent have qualified, but more have yet to apply. There are 473 students at Derby Elementary this year.
It’s common for families to be slow to fill out the paper work, although Urbin also noted that the percentage of families qualifying for the federal aid has dropped gradually in the school district.
School officials are reaching out to families which qualified last year, and the school will send out notices hoping other families will apply.
There is an online sign in, application and payment center on the school’s website.
Urbin said she knows of families in the past that missed the threshold by $500 or so.
There are several options for the school board.
One is to deposit some of the donation into all families’ hot lunch accounts for their youngsters to offset some of the cost, Urbin said. Another might be to pay for the entire fee for the whole year for some students whose families just miss the cutoff eligibility, she said.
Lunches are $2.70 and breakfasts are $1.25 for students.
For a year, lunch would cost $455 and breakfast $218, Urbin said.
The idea is to figure out how to do the most good in the spirit that the donation was intended, she said.
John Castle, superintendent for North Country Supervisory Union, said the goal is to sign up as many families that qualify as possible in all the NCSU schools. NCSU has a person on its staff dedicated to assisting schools and families in signing up for the programs available.
He agreed that a delay until the board’s November meeting would be the best option for now. He did advise the board that no matter what decision is taken with this “great opportunity” to help families, the donation won’t cover all students whose families don’t qualify and is only for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.