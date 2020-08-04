The investigation into the homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental is detailed in a lengthy 17 page police report filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The affidavit, written by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Ashley Barnes, was included as part of a request by state police in October of 2018 for a search warrant that would allow them to obtain social media records in connection with the case.
The documents became public after defense attorneys filed a motion to suppress the warrant.
The government has not charged anyone in connection with the Pimental homicide but Krystal Whitcomb, 27, of Waterford – who was Pimental’s girlfriend – and her father Shawn Whitcomb, 51, of Concord, have both been implicated in the crime.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times in the head, torso and extremities. The state medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide but have not revealed the location of the shooting.
According to Det. Barnes’ affidavit, Krystal Whitcomb spoke to police for hours during the homicide investigation about suffering from “a long history of physical and emotional abuse by Pimental.”
Police said Whitcomb also provided statements about Pimental’s death including “several different accounts” of the incident.
One account from Whitcomb involves an alleged home invasion by a masked man at the Pimental residence located at 2394 Duck Pond Road in Waterford.
“There was a knock at the front door and Pimental, who was in their bedroom, asked if it was her who knocked,” wrote Det. Barnes in her affidavit. “Krystal Whitcomb told Pimental it was not her who knocked. She then unlocked and opened the door…At the door was an unknown male wearing a mask who grabbed her and pulled her out the door before entering the residence and shooting Pimental in the bedroom. Krystal Whitcomb said she witnessed this through the window from outside the residence. She indicated she felt two different caliber weapons had been used based on the sound of the gun shots.”
The affidavit also includes statements to police by Krystal Whitcomb’s father, Shawn Whitcomb, who allegedly asked to speak with state police Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney “father to father.”
“Shawn Whitcomb stated to Det. Sgt. Kinney, he did what he did to protect his daughter and referenced going to jail for the rest of his life and being punished for his actions,” wrote Det. Barnes. “At no point did Shawn Whitcomb specifically describe what happened and indicated he did not need to explain his actions as he felt detectives already knew what he had done. While making the above statements detectives described Shawn Whitcomb as emotional and crying.”
Shawn Whitcomb and Krystal Whitcomb were arrested shortly after the Pimental homicide on federal drug and gun charges as part of an ongoing investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force targeting them and Pimental.
Both pleaded not guilty to the drug charges.
Read the court documents at www.caledonianrecord.com
