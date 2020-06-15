ST. JOHNSBURY — Demolition on a Bay Street building delayed by the COVID-19 lockdown on business activity commenced Monday morning as two excavators began carving away the dilapidated structure.
By late afternoon, the Mathews Excavating crew had leveled nearly all of the building at 659 Bay St. Piles of debris were scooped up and placed in plastic-lined, roll-off dumpsters from Casella Waste Systems. The potential for hazardous materials contamination required building owner Bill Brink to work with Levaggi Environmental Contracting out of Morrisville to ensure proper clean-up of the site.
An orange plastic fence stretched across the length of the building included “Asbestos” warning tape. It was determined that a portion of the building contained asbestos. A small section of the building was left standing at the end of the day Monday. Men from Levaggi will don haz-mat suits today to remove debris by hand in that section.
The demolition of the building has been discussed for multiple years. Discussions to see it taken down intensified after a fire heavily damaged the building in September 2018. The building became a public safety concern and an eyesore as time and the elements buckled the building and its integrity was weakened. Brink said the roof drainage system failed at some point, causing water to leak into the building and create structural damage.
State fire investigators have said the cause of the fire nearly two years ago is suspicious and possibly a case of arson, with fire originating from two separate areas of the building. No suspect has been identified.
Last month Brink had told St. Johnsbury Selectmen that he had a plan in place for the demo work to be done in April, but the pandemic concerns prevented the effort. At the meeting, he said he didn’t know when he could get the work done because of a tight schedule for the companies lined up to do the work.
With men and machinery in place Monday morning, the work began and much was accomplished in a day. Brink said he expects the site to be clear by the end of the week.
The excavator operators and the environmental company people worked together on the process of tearing down the building. Due to the known presence of asbestos, water needed to be sprayed onto each area of the building as the excavator claw tore away at it, to dampen the dust.
In addition to the public safety concern of the building sitting idle and severely damaged, town officials also expressed concern about its looks. In January, St. Johnsbury Selectman Jeff Moore said the structure is one of the first buildings motorists see when entering town from Route 5 South and Exit 20 on I-91.
Soon they’ll see an empty lot and a grove of trees with Bruce Ralston’s towering building rising high above the tree tops.
